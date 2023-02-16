Everyone is familiar with doodles: they’re your unique art pieces that come about while you’re daydreaming or bored in class or simply expressing yourself when putting pen to paper.

This year, an entire global competition will be held just for that!

All You Need to Know About Red Bull Doodle Art © Pavel Sukhorukov

What is Red Bull Doodle Art?

Red Bull Doodle Art is the world’s biggest doodling competition, and this year, it will also take place in Jordan. The idea is simple: doodle, submit your drawing, and get the chance to be a finalist in the national finals, sponsored by Zain, Jeeny, Ahli Bank, MG Motor Jordan, Ro’ya, Radio Hala and Bliss 104.3.

What is Red Bull Doodle Art? © Fabio Piva

How can you participate?

Your doodles can be submitted either:

Digitally: a digital doodle can be submitted by visiting www.redbulldoodleart.com ; your doodle has to include Red Bull Doodle Art’s frame, which can be found in the same link. Physically: your doodle can be drawn on the Red Bull Doodle Art’s already printed template (frame) that can be found online or in one of the participating universities, and then dropped into a box.

What is Red Bull Doodle Art? © Fabio Piva

How to apply for the competition is up to you. However, it’s important to know that you must abide by these 4 simple rules!

The submitted drawing must include Red Bull Doodle Art’s frame. You must only use either a pen or a pencil on a paper or, of course, a stylus pen if you’re submitting a digital version of your doodle. Doodles must only be in black and white. You must be at least 18 years at the time of submission.

What is the process?

After you submit your entries (you can submit multiple entries but only 2 will be considered), a team of local judges will look into all submissions to pick the top 25 doodles, which will be presented as Jordan’s national finalists and showcased in an exhibition on the 17th of March.

On that day, an-open-to-all exhibition will welcome art lovers and participants to view all entries that have been selected as finalists.

By the end of the day, one of these doodles will be crowned the winner!

What is Red Bull Doodle Art? © Fabio Piva

What will the winner get?

All applicants who submit a valid doodle will receive a digital collectible in the Polygon blockchain that can be claimed via a free custom blockchain wallet! How cool is that?

As for the final winner, they will get to hop on a plane to the world finals in Amsterdam to represent their doodle!

What is Red Bull Doodle Art? © Pavel Sukhorukov

We can’t wait to see where your mind will take you and to relish in all the creativity Jordan has to offer!

For submission and more information, please visit www.redbulldoodleart.com