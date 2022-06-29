Amateurs and Pros Will Race Sideways on a Special Track

Red Bull Car Park Drift is a competition that made its debut in 2008, and on August 13-14, 2022 it will arrive in Poland for the first time. A special obstacle course will see both amateurs and pros competing against each other. The event is open for everyone whose drifting skills and car allow them to slide sideways (rear wheel drive, installed limited-slip differential and minimum 150 KM). However, the list of participants is limited, so signing up is required –

registration opens on June 30, 2022, at the official event website:

. That is where the full terms and conditions are available.