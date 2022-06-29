Amateurs and Pros Will Race Sideways on a Special Track

In the heart of Katowice, the massive car park located between the NOSPR building and Spodek (Katowice Culture Zone) will host a unique competition – Red Bull Car Park Drift. The world series will come to Poland for the very first time. Both top national drifters and amateurs will compete in an unusual format, which can be described as precision drifting on a special obstacle course. Single runs will be judged based on their precision, dynamics and commitment to tackling the obstacles. But the judges will also award points for stylish car looks, among other things. And the stakes are high – the winner of the Polish stop (August 13-14) will represent our country at the global final in December in Saudi Arabia.
Red Bull Car Park Drift is a competition that made its debut in 2008, and on August 13-14, 2022 it will arrive in Poland for the first time. A special obstacle course will see both amateurs and pros competing against each other. The event is open for everyone whose drifting skills and car allow them to slide sideways (rear wheel drive, installed limited-slip differential and minimum 150 KM). However, the list of participants is limited, so signing up is required – registration opens on June 30, 2022, at the official event website: www.redbull.pl/carparkdrift. That is where the full terms and conditions are available.
Instead of starting in pairs, the athletes complete individual runs. The first competition day marks qualifiers. Only 20 best participants advance to the final. The judges will evaluate the cleanliness, fluidity and dynamics of the runs, style of tackling obstacles, general drifting skills and elements that add up to the attractiveness of this sport: tire smoke or car looks. Red Bull Car Park Drift is an event that brings thrills to the audience as well – what makes it an appealing show, even for those who generally have nothing to do with drifiting, are both spot-on runs, which arouse admiration and show off the drivers’ artistry, and spectacular fails.
The idea behind the competition is to allow people to participate in an attractive format, regardless of their budget, competing against talented athletes on a national and international level. During the Polish stop, the competitors can count on the professional support of the MILWAUKEE® brand – producer of wireless electronic devices, hand tools and accessories for professional users. The list of Red Bull Car Park Drift partners also includes DJI, Garmin and the host – the City of Katowice. More information at www.redbull.pl/carparkdrift