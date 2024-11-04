The fittest man in Jordan Amin Attallah is bringing back Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown (AUFT), the country’s biggest fitness challenge, and here is all you need to know about this year’s throwdown, including its new features and prizes!

Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown Is Back © Murad Abaza

Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown’s main mission at the 962 Athletics gym is to bring together the country’s most dedicated athletes and amateur and professional fitness enthusiasts to showcase their physical prowess, mental resilience, and sheer determination in pushing themselves to the limit. It’s an event that focuses on showing that fitness is accessible to everyone, expanding fitness events’ presence in Jordan on a wider scale, and introducing those who are interested in growing the scene to a completely new audience through a yearly developing event, a place where both athletes and fitness lovers can gather and celebrate human potential.

Why does Amin love hosting AUFT?

To Amin, hosting the AUFT competition serves multiple important purposes, as it:

Encourages people to set fitness goals and promotes a healthier lifestyle. Gives a platform for local athletes to showcase their skills, fitness level and talents. Pushes the sense of camaraderie and community spirit, bringing people together who share a passion for fitness and competition. Changes the misconception that fitness is meant for a certain group of people, rather than for any and everyone.

Who can register?

Anyone with a fitness background is eligible to participate, and can do so by going to

Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown Is Back © Murad Abaza

Who can attend AUFT?

This event is open to anyone interested in fitness and healthy living. Spectators can purchase tickets to watch the competition and support their friends and favorite teams, enjoy the atmosphere, and discover a multitude of fitness-related vendors and activities. It's even an excellent event for families who want to enjoy a day of exciting entertainment.

How can athletes prepare for this event?

Athletes preparing for AUFT should focus on a well-rounded training program that covers strength, endurance, agility, and skill-specific workouts related to the competition's events. They should also pay attention to nutrition, rest, and recovery. Additionally, attending training camps and seeking guidance from experienced coaches can be beneficial.

Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown Is Back © Red Bull

Any tips and recommendations from Amin Attallah?

To excel in AUFT, athletes should focus on consistency, goal setting, and continuous improvement. Nutrition and proper recovery should not be overlooked, as they are crucial for peak performance.

What are the challenges that we can expect from this event?

The challenges will be tailored per category according to the level of fitness mastery:

RX

Intermediate

Masters (35+ year old)

The teams of 2 will face multiple workouts including, a lap run, cal row, a lap farmer carry, and so on; all exercises across all categories will be focused on endurance, skills, and strength.

Where will AUFT be held? Where will AUFT be held?

The Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown will be held at the iconic Wadi Al Shita Castle on the 8th of November from 7AM until 9PM.

Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown Is Back © Murad Abaza

Are you ready for the challenge? Grab a partner and register at: