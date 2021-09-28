Musallam & Quad: An Athlete’s Journey

The Kuwait all-star quad athlete has been one of the mainstay heavy hitters in the sport for years and years now, and he shows no signs of slowing down. To be honest, he has no intention to take it easy, either. It’s obvious that breakneck wins never come from slacking in a reclining chair, so more power to you, Fahad!

In our ongoing quest to get behind the lives of the athletes we know so well on a winning level, we’ve decided to check behind the camera, and into the lives they lead at home and on the road. We wanted it to be from their point of view, so we’ve chosen Fahad Al Musallam as our first quad athlete, who was happy to participate.

Everything he has shared so far is revealed below! Check it!

How sports changed his life

When Fahad Al Musallam thinks about how sports changed his life, he says that being a pro rider has meant that the sport has permeated his entire life, and not only the part of him that is in training or out on the dirt track. When he isn’t racing, he’s envisioning it, which keeps his mind occupied and has him playing out different scenarios in his head. It is that kind of devotion that has kept him riding all these years, and helped him achieve success at an early age, when he competed for Junior Baja races at the start of his quad biking career. He won it twice.

Fahad Succeeds at Championship © Naim Chidiac

Sports help to see life from a different angle and keep you persistent in the face of obstacles. Fahad’s faced many tough situations, and sports have built in him the composure to work around them. That carries into his non-profesh life as well. Life will give lemons, so how good is your lemonade going to be? is Fahad’s immediate response.

What it means to be a pro athlete

It means understanding the responsibility that the title comes with, he says. He believes that sticking to his duties on and off the course is fundamental in his life.

Being able to perform under severe pressure and on command takes time. You gotta learn to take the pressure in stride, which was difficult at first for Fahad, who had never been exposed to so much at one time until then. But you have to and enjoy what you’re doing in the process.

Fahad Poses for a Portrait © Dan Vojtech

It's also about the joy and love one has for the sport, otherwise the whole thing just doesn’t work. Not everything he does has to come with a bowl of pressure.

Lifelong friendships and shared passion for the sport

Having met like several boatloads of super nice and cool athletes (like himself), Fahad barely knows where to begin thinking about how much they have all had a positive impact on his life. He’s only sure that he has, and just being thankful for the years of friendship doesn’t do the impact justice. It is still amazing to him how sport connects people and brings them together.

Fahad broke down his lifelong passion for the quad bike, and it’s an answer we’ve never previously considered. First, the sport combines multiple disciplines into one. Those being the four-wheel aspect of racing cars and the off-road mentality and dynamic strategy of motocross.

So basically he says it feels like driving a car but you tackle it with a motocross rider’s mentality.

Fahad is hyped about the dunes he races on. If he could, he wouldn't mind living there, and camps outdoors when he’s on a racing tour. That’s a special kind of passion we respect to our core.

The last thing that Fahad Al Musallam wanted to convey to us is that he’s always just been a dreamer who wanted to see how far he could go.

You’ve done well, Fahad. Keep on doing you, and thanks!