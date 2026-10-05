On Friday, October 2, the 15th edition of Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan took over the Dead Sea’s HoverUp Track, bringing together Jordan’s top drifters, thousands of motorsport fans, and one seriously charged-up night of drifting, entertainment, and music.

Anas Al Helo Reigns Supreme at Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 © Estabraq Kamal

The heart-pounding event was held in partnership with Jordan Motorsport, Umniah, Ro’ya, Nissan – Bustami & Saheb Group, Jordan Ahli Bank, Talabat Mart, Krispy Kreme, Castrol, Radio Hala, and Radio Bliss 104.3, all contributing to an unforgettable night on and off the track.

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Tires, Smoke, Action!

As the clock struck 6 PM, the first car launched onto the track, kicking off the battle between 20 of Jordan’s best drifters. With every run, drivers pushed their cars, precision, and nerves to the limit, battling for the scores that would determine who moved one step closer to becoming the King of Drift.

Anas Al Helo Reigns Supreme at Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 © Estabraq Kamal

The opening round was run twice, with performances judged by Jordan Motorsport representative Ayman Najar, Jean-Pierre, and Yousif Basil. As the scores came in, only five drivers remained standing: Mira Al Tarazi, Ghaith Abu Ta’a, Yaser Al Helo, Rafaat Haroun and Anas Al Helo.

The Fierce Finale

Anas Al Helo Reigns Supreme at Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 © Estabraq Kamal

With the pressure at its peak, the final five returned to the track for one last battle. More speed. More smoke. More aggressive lines. More donuts. Every second counted as the drivers fought for the one spot everyone came for.

And while the finalists were fighting for the crown, the crowd got its own dose of drifting madness.

During the scoring breaks, Lebanese drift and rally champion Abdo Feghali took over the track, shredding tires and sending clouds of smoke across the HoverUp circuit in his modified Nissan Z. But he didn’t stop there: some lucky members of the crowd got to jump into the passenger seat and experience the thrill of a full-on drift ride alongside the legend himself!

Anas Al Helo Reigns Supreme at Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 © Estabraq Kamal

And the Winner Is…

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for. Mira Al Tarazi claimed fifth place, followed by Ghaith Abu Ta’a in fourth, Yaser Al Helo in third, and Rafaat Haroun in second.

At the top of the leaderboard stood a proud Anas Al Helo.

Anas Al Helo Reigns Supreme at Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 © Estabraq Kamal

Crowned Jordan’s 2026 King of Drift, Anas secured his third title in the series and once again proved why he remains one of the biggest names in Jordanian drifting. With the victory, he also earned his place to represent Jordan on the global Red Bull Car Park Drift stage.

History, Made on the Tracks

This edition of the competition now stands out from its predecessors thanks to Mira Al Tarazi, who became the first female drifter to compete in the Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan series and finished in the Top 5, marking a major milestone in the championship.

And just when the engines went quiet, the night was far from over.

Anas Al Helo Reigns Supreme at Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 © Estabraq Kamal

Jordanian indie band Autostrad took over the stage, turning the adrenaline of the track into a full-blown celebration. With the crowd on its feet and the music going late into the night, the 15th edition of Red Bull Car Park Drift ended exactly how it started, with the energy turned all the way up!