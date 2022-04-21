Red Bull Neymar JNRs Five held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was concluded after eight teams battled for the only spot to represent Saudi in the Super Final to be held in Qatar in May. The national final took place in the historical city of Jeddah “Al Balad”. Team AQ came out triumphant in the male category. Few days earlier Team “The Storm” managed to overcome a tough competition and will represent Saudi Arabia in the women’s category.

Red Bull Neymar Juniors Five was held in partnership with Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry of Sports, Red Bull MOBILE, Sports for All, Blink Experience, the Neymar Jr Institute Project, and the Quality of Life Program.

AQ Team wins Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five in Saudi © Akl Yazbeck

The Saudi qualifiers started in Riyadh on the 7th and 8th of April and featured 58 teams and was followed by two qualifiers in Jeddah on the 14th and 15th of April featuring 64 teams, while the female qualifier took place on the 16th of April featuring 13 teams, giving an opportunity for hundeds of participants to compete in the elite five-a-side football event.

The competition sees players battle it out in a unique footballing format. There are no goalkeepers, and every time a team scores, an opposing player is eliminated. Matches last for 10 action-packed minutes, or until one team loses all its players. This year, there’s also an added twist, with all the teams that had qualified for the cancelled 2021 event being invited back to compete.

The Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five tournament touched down in Saudi Arabia for the first time this year and set the scene for Saudi football fans and enthusiasts of the most popular international game to showcase their skills and compete in a tournament that thousands of football fans around the world wait for every year.

About the "Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five" Tournament

Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five is the Brazilian star's signature five-a-side tournament, bringing together players from all corners of the world to celebrate their shared passion: football. It is a fast, tactical, and fun competition. Countries across the globe will host qualifiers, where players will compete under one shared dream of making it through qualifiers and national finals, to book a ticket to the coveted World Final.

Learn more on www.redbullneymarjrsfive.com