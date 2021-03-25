Back on Track with Abdullah Al Sab3
© Murad Abaza
Building the first Motocross track in the lowest point on Earth
If we had tracks like this before, everything would have been different, my skills would have been much better.
Said the up and rising star of the motocross world: Abdullah “Al Sab3” Yousef.
Dusting himself off after a long day of serious motorbiking and enduro training, Abdullah parked his race-ready bike and took us on a tour around the newly established enduro track that he designed and built himself in the Lowest point on Earth, The Dead Sea in Jordan.
Abdullah Al Sab3
We needed a track since there weren’t any in Jordan, and we had the proper bikes for it.
Abdullah took it upon himself to draw the initial design and layout of the track and to take the charge in turning the blueprints into a dirt dreamland for motocross lovers.
Sab3’s ultimate goal is to open a training academy where anyone that’s interested in this sport can get the proper guidance and mentorship to make it in the world of motorcycle off-roading.
Abdullah started in this field at the young age of 11 - did his first wheelie at the age of 12 on a 50cc scooter - He first participated in the Jordan Enduro Championship in 2014 and won first place. Then went on to participate at the KTM endure races from 2016 to 2018, he won 11 races out of 12. In 2020 he moved to the Emirates to train with Arab champion Muhammad Al Balooshi and participated in local and international tournaments. His most recent achievement landing the 2nd place in Baja Rally 2021 in Wadi Rum, Jordan.