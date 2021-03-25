Back on Track with Abdullah Al Sab3

If we had tracks like this before, everything would have been different, my skills would have been much better.

Dusting himself off after a long day of serious motorbiking and enduro training, Abdullah parked his race-ready bike and took us on a tour around the newly established enduro track that he designed and built himself in the Lowest point on Earth, The Dead Sea in Jordan.

Abdullah took it upon himself to draw the initial design and layout of the track and to take the charge in turning the blueprints into a dirt dreamland for motocross lovers.

Sab3’s ultimate goal is to open a training academy where anyone that’s interested in this sport can get the proper guidance and mentorship to make it in the world of motorcycle off-roading.

