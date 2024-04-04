The dust has settled on the fiercely competitive Red Bull Four 2 Score event in Kuwait, leaving behind unforgettable moments and well-earned triumphs. Football enthusiasts from across the country gathered to showcase their skills in the small-field, high-intensity football showdown.

Here are your winners

Held on March 22 at Agran Bedaya, the national final was a trifecta of talent, strategy, and determination. In a display of sheer skill and grit, two teams emerged victorious: Team Watermelon in the female category and Team AC Milan in the male’s.

A Battle of Football Skills in Red Bull Four 2 Score Kuwait © Red Bull

World final beckons

But the journey doesn't end here. These teams secured their titles as champions of the Kuwaiti leg of Red Bull Four 2 Score and will now move on to represent the country at the world finals, where they will join champions from around the world at RB Leipzig in Germany. It's an opportunity to showcase Kuwait's football talent on an international platform, compete against the best of the best, and raise the Kuwaiti flag up high.

Some big names in the crowd

In partnership with Red Bull MOBILE by Zain and Acqua Eva, the Kuwait event was attended by none other than Séan Garnier, a global Red Bull athlete renowned for his own exceptional football skills. His presence added an extra layer of excitement to the event, inspiring participants and spectators alike to push their boundaries and strive for greatness.

About Red Bull Four 2 Score

Red Bull Four 2 Score is a 4v4 small-field football tournament–with players aged between 16 to 35-years old–played in 10-minute rounds, no breaks, no goalie. The special twist is to score when it matters: goals scored in the first and last 60 seconds of a game count double. More than 25 countries are participating globally in the fight to win a ticket to compete at the world finals at RB Leipzig in Germany.

