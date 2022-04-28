Best Places to Run in Jordan

Wings for Life World Run is a virtual run around the world held to support people with spinal cord injuries. The race will take place on the 8th of May 2022 at 1pm CET worldwide.

You get to run with thousands of people across the globe at the exact same time. You run as far as you want for however long you can until the catcher car finds you, and not only will you be getting a healthy workout out of it, you’ll also be doing it for a good cause! One hundred percent of the entry fees will go into helping find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

In this story, we’ll be listing the best places to run around Jordan by yourself or with your friends and family.

#1 The Dead Sea:

If you enjoy a nice refreshing run by the sea, then the lowest point on earth is for you! If you choose the Dead Sea as your running course, you’ll enjoy beautiful sunny warm weather and safe, spacious streets with a sea view like no other. You’ll also get to experience the serenity of the location, and if you’re up for it, you can take a quick dip in the sea to cool off once you’re done!

The Dead Sea © Unsplash.com

#2 King of Bahrain Forest, Amman:

The King of Bahrain Forest, located on the airport road, is an isolated forest that makes for a great place to run. It’s covered with thick woods and huge areas suitable for running under some nice tree shade. There’s nothing better than jogging with a soft breeze cooling you off while you break a sweat!

#3 Aqaba:

Another location that we have for you is “Aqaba”. This city offers cool summer vibes as you sprint through its streets! But as a precaution, make sure to slather on that sunscreen to fight off the hot weather and strong sun.

Aqaba © Unsplash.com

#4 Sport City, Amman:

Amman’s Sport City is among the top places to run in, with its large areas equipped for workouts and wide asphalt tracks for running. You can also run along expanses of shady woods that keep you cool during a hot day.

#5 Wadi Rum:

Finally, we have Wadi Rum. This spot is where athletes and runners go to challenge themselves! Running on sand or sandy roads can be a bit tiring, but the finish line is all the more rewarding!

Besides, running next to the wild dunes of Wadi Rum is both healthy and therapeutic, so who wouldn’t want that?

Wadi Rum © Unsplash

That’s a wrap on our top 5 picks for places to run in Jordan! Share this story and let us know where you’ll be running, and we’ll make sure to send you some wiiings to keep you going!

Remember the race is on the 8th of May, which means it’s going to be a little bit hot in Jordan, so choose your running spot wisely.

How to participate?

To participate in the Wings for Life World Run you need to download the new app and register! You can sign up on the latest Wings for Life World Run App on Apple and Google Play Store. It will be possible to run individually, wherever you are, or to join one of the many organized App Runs in your vicinity. The special feature of the app, compared to ordinary running or fitness ones, is the audio experience, an exciting listening experience that informs, motivates, and entertains participants during the run.

Run for those who can’t and register now by downloading the Wings for Life App on Apple or Google Play Store. For more info visit:

Good luck!