The Best-Selling Games of 2024

We are in the last quarter of 2024 and this year has been nothing but generous when it comes to video games! We’ve seen so many big titles come out, from Starfield and Street Fighter 6 to Palworld, Black Myth Wukong, and many more, with a lot of open- world type games and a deeper focus on sport-related games.

But, the games we’re talking about today are the ones that have been thriving and selling big up to this point. Can you guess which game has had the highest number of sales?

#4 Dragon’s Dogma 2

“Dragon’s Dogma 2”; is an action role-playing game and the sequel to the original “Dragon’s Dogma 2” Set in a rich, open world, it features a mix of combat, exploration, and deep character customization. Players can create their own protagonist and recruit AI companions known as “Pawns”, which can be customized and shared online. The game emphasizes dynamic combat with a variety of classes and abilities, allowing for strategic gameplay against formidable foes, including massive creatures. The story revolves around themes of destiny and choice, with an emphasis on player agency and branching narratives. With improved graphics and enhanced mechanics. The game aims to expand on the beloved elements of its predecessor while introducing new features and challenges.

#3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3”; is a first-person shooter that continues the story from “Modern Warfare 2”; The game features a global conflict involving various factions, primarily focusing on the battle against a terrorist organization. Players engage in intense single-player missions across diverse locations, including urban environments and war-torn regions.

The multiplayer component offers a robust experience with various modes, maps, and customizable loadouts, allowing players to compete in fast-paced matches. “Modern Warfare”; also introduces new features like killstreaks and a progression system, enhancing the competitive gameplay. Overall, the game combines cinematic storytelling with action-packed gameplay, solidifying its place in the popular franchise.

#2 Helldivers 2

“Helldiver II”; is a cooperative twin-stick shooter set in a satirical, dystopian future where players take on the role of elite soldiers known as Helldivers. The game emphasizes teamwork as players battle against various alien species across procedurally generated planets. With a focus on cooperative gameplay, players must strategize and communicate effectively to overcome challenging enemies and complete missions.

The game features a variety of weapons, abilities, and upgrades, allowing for customizable play styles. Players can also face environmental hazards, making tactics and coordination crucial. The humor and over-the-top action, combined with a distinctive art style, create a unique and engaging experience for players who enjoy cooperative shooters.

#1 EA Sports College Football 25

“EA Sports College Football 25” is a college football simulation game that marks the return of the popular franchise after a long hiatus. Players can create and manage college teams, participating in various modes, including dynasty and online multiplayer. The game features realistic gameplay mechanics, detailed graphics, and extensive roster of college teams and players.

With an emphasis on authentic college football experiences, players can engage in recruiting, build their teams, and compete for championships. The game captures the excitement of college football culture, complete with fight songs, mascots, and dynamic crowds, appealing to fans of the sport who enjoy immersive simulations.

Did you expect these games to be the top selling video games? And do you think the upcoming releases will have time to make it to the Top 5 list of 2024?