Big Bird and AngryBird Make it to Street Fighter League

Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2020 is a new 3-on-3 Team Battle tournament series featuring Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition. Six teams comprised of three players each will compete over the course of one year to determine who will take home the Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2020 Championship, and this year a special addition is gracing the roster with nonother than Nasr Esports! We sat down with Big Bird and AngryBird to get their thoughts and feelings on making it to SFL:

Big Bird Interview

Adel “Big Bird” Anouche stands near the top of the global CPT rankings in 7th place. Best known for using Rashid, Big Bird’s near-surgical playstyle has propelled him to the summit of SFV’s competition. Hailing from the UAE, Big Bird put his region on the map in a huge way by making Grand Finals at EVO against none other than Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi.

Getting invited to Street Fighter League is probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my career… Adel

Then, just two months later, the Middle Eastern pro made a massive splash by taking both the European Regional Final and the Open Premier in mind-blowing back-to-back victories. His dominating performances throughout 2019 will make SFL Season 3 that much more exciting.

Amjad “Angrybird” Alshalabi (not to be confused with teammate Big Bird) is a shining jewel in the UAE’s talent pool. Captain Big Bird claimed that he and Angrybird together put their region on the esports map — a lofty claim that’s backed by impressive tournament results.

This is the biggest teams’ championship that’s taking place at the moment and being part of it is a dream of mine. Amjad