Big Bird Red Bull Kumite

Red Bull Kumite is the most prestigious fighting game invitational tournament and this year took place in Pretoria, where some of the best competitors clashed across two days of Street Fighter 6 competition.

Commenting on the victory, Big Bird said, ‘’I was very happy, it felt surreal to me because I was dreaming about this moment since I joined my first Red Bull Kumite in 2016, and that also happened to be the first one for Street Fighter V; it was my breakout performance for that game early on, to be back again for the first one in Street Fighter 6 and win it? I couldn’t have asked for a better story!’’

Born in Algeria but representing the UAE and with several tournament wins already under his belt already, Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche has become an established star on the Street Fighter scene, known for his Ken and Rashid play.

Despite his most recent Red Bull Kumite victory, it was anything but an easy journey to the title for Anouche as he noted, “The competition was tough obviously, there were a lot of really good players there but I did feel like I had a slight advantage because nobody really has fought me with Marisa yet outside of Angrybird, so I felt like I always had the edge against all of them in casuals!”

“All this meant I was pretty confident – Angrybird was the only person who I had in the back of my mind and I was right, if you saw how that game played out! It was literally down to the wire and if he didn’t rush at the end, he would’ve been the champion instead! But I made a risky read and it paid off and I managed to win the whole thing because of it! What a match, back and forth, the definition of 50:50!”