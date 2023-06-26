The 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash Jordan featured pop artists BiGSaM and Siilawy going head-to-head in multiple rounds of a friendly musical challenge, proving they can put their talents to the test in any setting.

BiGSaM and Siilawy rocking at the 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash Jordan © Farras Oran

It’s showtime

The doors opened at 6pm and our host DJ FlashB and DJ Ayy Tee started spinning their beats to hype up the crowd before our headliners took the stage.

Let the clash begin!

At 8:30pm, our MCs Ahmad Yassin and Aya Khayyat announced that both headliners will start their battle.

Both BiGSaM and Siilawy took to their respective stages, with Siilawy in the blue corner and BiGSam in the red corner.

They started off with the warmup round, during which both BiGSaM and Siilawy chose 3 of their top songs to hype up the crowd of more than 4,000 attendees!

Siilawy sang Lama Tkoni, Odam El Kol and Ashanek while BiGSaM performed Last Seen, Wassi and Bahareb Feeha

After the warmup, we jumped into the first challenge: “The Cover” round. Both artists had to cover one song of their choice, while the other artist had to continue the cover using their own style. Siilawy went for (Calm Down) by (Rema) and BiGSaM continued with (Youm Wara Youm) by (Samira Saeed), and it’s no exaggeration when we say that the new spin on the songs was fantastic.

“The Takeover” round came next. Siilawy chose his track (Ehkeeli) and BiGSaM had to continue singing it in his own style; meanwhile BiGSaM chose (Awal Marra) from his catalogue as a challenge for Siilawy to try and sing it his way.

“The Clash” round had BiGSaM and Siilawy singing 3 of their hits in different genres, where both went for Acoustic, Rock and Afro styles for their tracks! During which Dr Dre3 had an electrifying guitar solo during BiGSam’s song Tawareekh.

The round that made the crowd go crazy was “Wild Card”. BiGSaM brought out Ali Loka singing his biggest hit “Matkhafesh Yamma”, which has more than 126 million views on YouTube, making it such a brilliant collaboration between the two. On the other stage, Siilawy brought out Jordan’s local talent Tareq Alfaqeeh and the duo performed Hasala Anna.

And there you have it! That was your recap of the 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash. Keep your eyes peeled on our social media channels to see the latest content from Red Bull SoundClash!

