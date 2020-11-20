Blue Waters, Sharks and New Tricks
Mateus Herdy on his experience surfing at Pasta Point, Maldives.
Born in Florianopolis (Brazil), a surfer’s paradise to many, Mateus Herdy is among one of the youngest and most successful Brazilian surfers of the next generation. Coming from a remarkable lineup of mentors like Adriano de Souza, and a family of two great surfers; his dad Alexandre Herdy and uncle Guilherme Herdy, it was inevitable for Mateus to become a professional surfer from a very young age.
“I think I always knew that I was going to be a professional surfer. It was never something hard to decide, and more like something I can’t explain. I just knew”.
Despite starting out the year with an injury which led him to missing a couple of events early on in the year, Mateus was still able to compete in Australia right before he had to go back home. From then onwards, he explains that it was just “non-stop waves”.
“In Brazil, it’s hard to get waves that are good through and through, but we were surfing perfect waves almost every single month. I think this year was the best year, in terms of wave quality, just because it’s not often that we’re able to surf amazing waves. 2020 has been fun, it sucks that we don’t get to compete, but it’s been fun”.
For Mateus, coming to Maldives was no short of extraordinary. “It’s my first time here and as soon as I landed in the airport, my friends were telling me that ‘that’s the dirty water’, but it was so blue, and I couldn’t believe that there were even blue-er waters. It’s so beautiful and the people here are so nice. We were staying at Cinnamon Dhonveli; Pasta Point and everyone there is so cool and it’s all good vibes all around. What’s even cooler is that no one’s out, so that’s really the difference. Sometimes, we travel to places like Indonesia, and you get waves that are really crowded, but here, there’s no one in the house and it’s crazy fun getting it all to ourselves.”
One thing Mateus wanted to do the most on his surf trip to Maldives, was accomplish his goal to land an incredibly difficult trick. “I had lost to Gabriel Medina, and there was this one wave he took that was an almost 10, and I thought to myself ‘How am I doing to beat that?’ and I realized the only way I could beat him was if I do the same thing, but in my back hand. I tried to do that, and I did it; it wasn’t perfect, but I’m always trying to do better and better”.
Mateus explains that he likes to listen to everyone, and always wants to learn from everyone, especially those that are older and a lot more pro. “I always like to think about my surfing on a ‘world’ level, and my mentality is to ‘Surf like I have to beat the older guys’. So now I think about Filipe Toledo, Gabriel Medina, and all of them, and I know that I gotta compete against those guys someday, so that’s what drives me”.
What made his time in Maldives even more special, was the fact that he got to share his experience with one of his idol’s; professional surfer Yago Dora, who was also staying at Pasta Point at the time. “Ever since I was 12, I always thought he was one of the best surfers in the world, and we had a crazy experience during my last wave here. We were both making our way outside and I did a duck-dive, and I looked to where I was going, and a shark came right at me! I was so scared; it wasn’t so big, but it was so scary. I couldn’t breathe for like 3 seconds because I was so scared, but at the same time, I got stoked that shark went the other way and I knew it was not going to do anything else to me. But that was gnarly”.
When asked about what he’d like to say to his fans and followers in the Maldives, as well as globally, Mateus said, “Maldives is a perfect place for beginners, and for every type of surfer – good surfers, professional surfers, etc. You can have a really good surf trip and at the same time, if you want to come here with your girlfriend or your family, you can do that too. To me, I think the best surf trip to Maldives would be me, my friends, one girlfriend that I don’t yet have” he said with a laugh. “And of course, a filmer and a photographer. I’ve only been here seven days and it feels like I’ve been here for a long time, but it also feels so short too. I don’t wanna go. Come to Maldives!”.
