Blue Waters, Sharks and New Tricks

Despite starting out the year with an injury which led him to missing a couple of events early on in the year, Mateus was still able to compete in Australia right before he had to go back home. From then onwards, he explains that it was just “non-stop waves”.

“In Brazil, it’s hard to get waves that are good through and through, but we were surfing perfect waves almost every single month. I think this year was the best year, in terms of wave quality, just because it’s not often that we’re able to surf amazing waves. 2020 has been fun, it sucks that we don’t get to compete, but it’s been fun”.

and everyone there is so cool and it’s all good vibes all around. What’s even cooler is that no one’s out, so that’s really the difference. Sometimes, we travel to places like Indonesia, and you get waves that are really crowded, but here, there’s no one in the house and it’s crazy fun getting it all to ourselves.”

For Mateus, coming to Maldives was no short of extraordinary. “It’s my first time here and as soon as I landed in the airport, my friends were telling me that ‘that’s the dirty water’, but it was so blue, and I couldn’t believe that there were even blue-er waters. It’s so beautiful and the people here are so nice. We were staying at

, and there was this one wave he took that was an almost 10, and I thought to myself ‘How am I doing to beat that?’ and I realized the only way I could beat him was if I do the same thing, but in my back hand. I tried to do that, and I did it; it wasn’t perfect, but I’m always trying to do better and better”.

Mateus explains that he likes to listen to everyone, and always wants to learn from everyone, especially those that are older and a lot more pro. “I always like to think about my surfing on a ‘world’ level, and my mentality is to ‘Surf like I have to beat the older guys’. So now I think about

, who was also staying at Pasta Point at the time. “Ever since I was 12, I always thought he was one of the best surfers in the world, and we had a crazy experience during my last wave here. We were both making our way outside and I did a duck-dive, and I looked to where I was going, and a shark came right at me! I was so scared; it wasn’t so big, but it was so scary. I couldn’t breathe for like 3 seconds because I was so scared, but at the same time, I got stoked that shark went the other way and I knew it was not going to do anything else to me. But that was gnarly”.