BMX Freestyle World Cup in Saudi Arabia for the First Time!

Saudis and all visitors to the Diriyah region, the historical heart of the Kingdom, are set to witness the 2023 BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will be held between the 10th and 18th of February 10, and will include both male and female competitions, in addition to other sporting events that will accompany them.

BMX and more!

The show sports stars will gather at the Elite Sports Center in Diriyah, an exceptional and fully equipped venue, where the activities will not be limited to the BMX tournament: parkour, skating, and breakdancing are also on the agenda! But the level of excitement and suspense will reach an all-time high when the BMX World Cup competitions kick off on February 15, in an event that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will experience for the first time.

It's worth noting that the tournament brings together the strongest and most prominent BMX athletes, who will compete to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Eight Red Bull Athletes will be among the participants vying for a place on the podium and a spot at next year's Olympics.

The participating Red Bull Athletes—whose one-of-a-kind bike skills Saudis will be able to follow closely during the tournament—are: Marin Ranteš, Kenneth Tencio, Rim Nakamura, Irek Rizaev, Lara Lessmann, Nikita Ducarroz, Lennox Zimmermann, and Yuri Illuschenko.

Fun for all

In addition to the many show sports that will amp up the enthusiasm of audiences of all ages, the event will also feature amazing DJs who will put on exclusive performances to pump things up even more! Visitors will also be able to enjoy skating and can watch parkour professionals in action, coupled with an explanation of the sport’s requirements. They will also get the chance to participate in exciting and interesting workshops along the way.

The Diriyah Season kicked things off on October 20, 2022 and will go on until February 22, 2023. As usual, it includes an exceptional lineup of international sports and entertainment events, all held in one of the most important UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Diriyah.

Don’t miss this historical event and interactive experience of a lifetime! Head to Diriyah to enjoy the festival’s activities and the fantastic performances of the BMX Freestyle World Cup!

Book your tickets now at https://halayalla.com/sa-ar/tickets/diriyah-urban-festival