Break Into 2022 With Red Bull TV

All hail a brand new year! And you are the lucky ones, as Red Bull TV brings a brand new exclusive streaming deal that you’ll find out about first, right here!

And with that, you’ll never have to miss out on a plethora of new shows, sports docs and full length feature films. It’s sure gonna scratch that sports content itch, let us tell ya!

Take it easy, sit back and read on for what’s new at Red Bull TV. You’re all covered.

Moto Maverick

Experimental motocross sounds strange, doesn’t it. But, um, is it really? Motocross kinda is and has always been a little experimental, if you think about it. We’re talking about the whole thing about not using paved roads and whatnot, if you get our drift (pun likely intended). And that brings us to Ryan Sipes, who brings us to an experimental filmmaking take on the current motocross scene.

A host of MX riders lavish this fun film about the state of the sport.

Huck Yeah!

Out with the bad and in with the good, starts one of the opening lines of this feature film that might just inspire you to kick your way up a slope to ski like you might have when you were younger. Plenty of positivity and inspirational athleticism abounds in what is already a fan favorite for us here.

Bobby Brown, Hoji, and Sam Kuch bring the ski spirit across uncountable eye-watering vistas all with their trademark passion, and love for the sport you can only participate in during winter. Also, let’s not forget to remind you that you’ll also meet ski band phenoms The Blondes, an all-girl ski team that just rock. Plain and simple. We are so into it.

This is a great way to stomp out any bad vibes and bring on the good feeling we are always craving.

Watch it here .

Searching Peru

A surfer’s search for the perfect wave is akin to an Edo-era samurai’s lifelong pursuit of the perfect cherry blossom. It’s the kind of thing that might take a lifetime, but in that search many near-perfect renditions appear to the dedicated surfer.

This is the story of pro surfer Gabriel Villarán, a local surf hero.

Circling the Peruvian coastline from north to south for the perfect wave is a mighty and righteous mission, and in the process they even discover waves that they have never even heard of.

That’s where the magic happens, that’s the life of a surfer.

Watch it right here .

Downhill - Season Recap Full Length

Calling all triathletes and bike lovers out there! The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup was full to a full schedule in 2021, and the entire cup wasn’t decided until the final race. That’s what we are talking about!

The entire recap is available to watch over and over, so you don’t ever need to feel like you missed out. Hey, we all might learn a thinking or two as well just seeing these pros do their thing.

Watch the season recap over here .

Bonus: Surf’s Up with Red Bull TV’s Exclusive Live Streaming!

Yes, that’s right, as of January 2022, Red Bull TV is the exclusive streaming partner of the World Surf League! The WSL is the leader in all competitive surfing, and now you get to watch it live right here before anyone else.

Our ongoing programming features a couple of tournaments that will keep going all the way until March 31 of this year.

The current major WSL events are Quiksilver JAWS Big Wave Challenge and TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge . This is where surfing history is made.

Enjoy all those for the time being, because we will always have more to come. Oh, and if you want, DL the Red Bull TV app on your phone or smart TV, and way more devices, to make it all just that bit easier to keep up with your favorite sports programming.