Basketball is one of Kuwait’s big-time sports, and Red Bull Half Court, the tournament that has been tipping off globally on courts around the world, has just concluded its latest run in the city. Before you say it, you know we’ve got new champs and the entire tournament rundown to share with you. So stick with us as we wrap up another successful 3-on-3 championship!

You surely want to know who the champs are this year, and that honor goes to Team Unity! A huge and warm congrats to them, they worked so hard, and pulled together as a team to take home their title this year. Honestly, we had a lot of great games, and many worthy contenders for Red Bull Half Court, and we are looking forward to some hype rematches next year as well.

The Red Bull Half Court National Final was played at the stunning Marina Crescent courts to a roaring crowd. People of all ages who just love basketball showed up to cheer and find out who would be crowned the winners of the tourney this year. And they were not disappointed.

Breaking New Ground at the Red Bull Half Court Finals © ThroughTheLens

Team Unity faced off against Vegas, and both teams were ready to take it to the net. The energy was palpable. Both Vegas and Team Unity were already pretty comfortable, having previously played through the qualifiers round, made it through and gone on to the quarters and semis. So they knew what they needed to do to win.

They both played with gusto all the way until the end, but Team Unity came through on defense to take the title 15 to 9. They were overjoyed, and the crowd went nuts! March 24, 2022, was a day to remember.

And in other games, we’ve also got a few highlights to share with you. Because that’s how teams get to the finals. One of the closest games of the tournament was when Team Raprap tied things up 13-13, to keep the game going in the final seconds against Team Frost. They made a comeback and scored one more basket to win their game over Team Frost. That game got the crowd going!

Another game of note was our first game of the qualifiers round, where team 1of1 squared off against team Kuwait in a defensive and low-scoring match that ended 6-4 in favor of 1of1. The first game is always a little shaky for both sides, so it wasn’t a huge deal.

Game 2 was similarly close but higher scoring, and that ended in a decent win for team Clutch B, who netted 10 baskets against opponent GOAT, who had 6 in total. Game 3 was more or less our first blowout of the series, with team Overrated crushing team Power 13-1. And for most of the tournament, team Overrated would be a scoring powerhouse.

And soon enough, all qualifier games were played and the leaders moved on to the late stages, where, as you now know, Team Unity took it all this year.

Red Bull Half Court is a FIBA rules 3X3 basketball tournament, with a few changes to give it that famous Red Bull touch. This has to do with our very special Own The Court score. Every single time a team wins, you get to add to the Own The Court team point total. A win adds 5 points to it. There’s also a bonus of 6 points to the team that records the most number of in-game points over four three-group games. If two teams have the same score, they battle it out in a head-to-head match to advance forward. If three teams have the same score, then it is down to a sudden-death free throw shootout. Hardcore.

While that wraps up Red Bull Half Court for this year, we’d like to say that it’s never too early to start thinking about getting a team together for the year to come. Besides, in Kuwait, basketball is nearly a four-season sport. You can thank the weather for that! If it ain’t raining, we’re playing ball.