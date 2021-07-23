Burbayea Returns for Jet Ski World Series 2021

The Jet Ski World Series is finally back for a new season! And we know of one athlete in the neighborhood who is absolutely psyched to be back competing on the world stage. Of course, we’re talking about the one and only Mohammed Burbayea of Kuwait City, Kuwait.

The Jet Ski World Series begins with the Eurofinals event in Poland.

Burbayea has had a long and successful career as a professional jet ski rider, and is the Guinness World Record holder for most IJSBA wins in the male category. That level of success is bound to have an impact on any competitor, at the very least, it puts a fat target on your back for any of the competing hopeful champions to see. And we all know the competition gets fierce. For Burbayea, the best way around this is to train hard and do your best, the rest should take care of itself.

And sure, you might think that’s easy to say for an athlete who is now going into his 150th career race, but keep in mind, it’s been tough for athletes to train under optimal conditions over the last couple of years. Mohammed Burbayea takes it in stride, and works with the restrictions to get everything he needs to get done before the race.

Standard training obstacles aside, Burbayea is working diligently to train to his best ability, sleep properly, and ensure he and his jet ski are race-ready for the event.

Now let’s discuss the event, which is considered the major championship for jet ski professionals.

Round 1 will take place in Ostrów Warcki, Poland, from July 21 to 25, 2021. Invited to compete are the best jet ski riders from around the world, hailing from 30 countries. All events related to the Eurofinals will be on Jeziorsko Lake, against the stunning backdrop of central Poland.

Multiple races are scheduled and divided into separate categories, which the jet ski riders will compete in this year. They include the jet ski grand prix, the major race event where the best go head to head for a chance at a place on the podium.

Closed course, freestyle, slalom, and other events for juniors as well as adult professionals will be a part of the almost full week World Series Eurofinals schedule.

But the Jet Ski World Series is more than a multi-day event that brings athletes from across continents together. It is also the place where lifelong friendships are made, and how many of these stars of the sport are able to meet old buds, and get together with the younger riders in the positive camaraderie that’s always been vital to the jet ski community.

Mohammed Burbayea couldn't be more excited about his return to international competition, after being away for almost 2 years. And what better place to do it than at this world premier event.

The Jet Ski World Series is an around-the-world event with the first leg being in Europe, followed by an America and Asia leg for the finals.

The Jet Ski World Series 2021 season continues with round 2, with the 40th IJSBA World Finals to be held in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, USA. It takes place October 6 to 10, 2021. Fun fact: the IJSBA World Finals are always held here.

Finally, round 3 will conclude in early 2022. The last championship event of the season will be the Jet Ski World Cup in Pattaya, Thailand. It will take place January 12 to 16, 2022.