This year, on the dawn of Kuwait’s National Day celebrations, we’ve decided to sit down with the athletes that celebrate Kuwait, on and off the field. In this case, we're talking to Mohammed Burbayea , the magnificent record-breaking jet ski racer who loves where he’s from, and makes sure to keep everything around him 100% Kuwaiti.

Mohammed Burbayea, if you don’t know, has just returned from a three round Jet Ski World Series competition. The World Series took him and his team on a round-the-world journey that spanned three continents, where he was able to make the impossible happen. He came home to Kuwait a back-to-back Jet Ski World Series Champion. Some might even say it was a near-impossible run, but we didn’t think so. Burbayea and his team played with Kuwaiti pride, and made it happen.

After defending his title in a hard-won, pain-ridden battle over many months, he got back to Kuwait and is now really looking forward to the National Day celebrations. So let’s go ahead and celebrate him as well, as he always raises the Kuwaiti flag as high as he can every time he takes the podium.

When speaking on the Kuwait National and Liberation Days 2022, which now feature an extended number of days to include the upcoming holidays as well, Mohammed Burbayea was adamant that it’s one of the important days of the year. For him personally, especially as an athlete who spends long periods competing away from home, it really feels great to celebrate this special day. He wants all his fellow citizens to have fun in an honorable way, so that everyone can be proud of each other.

The National Days celebration is a great time for most Kuwaitis to spend even more time with their families, and their friends. With that comes a variety of activities that remain popular, like camping, or even driving to the beach for a chalet excursion.

Heading out to the desert to set up camp is a pastime and is something that Burbayea is looking forward to this holiday season. Kuwaitis take to the beaches and people come together over these important occasions, never forgetting to bring all the good fixings that make these outings special.

Burbayea really wants to hit the beach this year, too! Not like he’s ever too far away, but even though it’s basically his job to win big on the water, he still loves every minute of it. It is his passion as much as anything else.

Burbayea says that the feeling of representing Kuwait while shattering records is indescribable, and he thinks he’s helped put Kuwait on the jet ski map this generation. For young players looking to get into sports, and especially jet skis, he absolutely welcomes it. What they need to look out for is to take good care of themselves, remain strong and learn, and keep an eye out on their health.

For Mohammed Burbayea, he can’t wait to start the National Day celebrations, and he just hopes he keeps making a good impression on the younger up and coming athletes.

One last thing that we just found out about is that the Guinness World Records is awarding Mohammed Burbayea this year with his next milestone! So that’s another positive day that he says can’t get here sooner.

Burbayea is a player who has made history for so many years now, and never forgets where he’s from, and always gets stars in his eyes when he returns home to Kuwait after he’s won a major world tournament. Whether it’s his first or 50th championship trophy, he makes sure to bring that trophy to Kuwait!

Mohammed Burbayea wishes everyone the best his holiday season, so raise those flags high!