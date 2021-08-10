Professional jet ski racer Mohammed Burbayea has proven once again that you can’t keep a champ from a first-place win. In the world of pro jet ski riding, his name is synonymous with winning a place on the podium. You may already have heard about the return of the Jet Ski World Series this past month, and it was a glorious return, especially for Mohammed Burbayea, who earned first place in the Pro Runabout Grand Prix.

This year, the first round of the Jet Ski World Series, the Eurofinals, happened in the lakeside city of Ostrów Warcki, Poland. The best in the world from dozens of countries compete in the World Series, one of the most prestigious events in all of professional watercraft.

And after the hiatus put on most riders for almost two full years, Burbayea couldn’t wait to get back in the saddle. This was no easy win, but it was one that saw Mohammed Burbayea pull through, surprise back injury and all.

This was how it went down: Burbayea took the top podium spot by holding on to his 202 total point lead all the way to the end. Of course, that was his goal. Just hold on, and bring the title home to Kuwait. And he did. Hot on his tails was the superb Danish rider Marcus Jorgensen, who finished with an impressive 200 points. And rounding out the top podium spots with a fine 192 total points, was the French pro Jeremy Perez.

Those numbers tell the story of a tight race that came down to the wire!

Burbayea Takes Round 1 At World Series!

This was the nail-biting finish to the World Series Eurofinals, but for Burbayea, this is only a single round. There are two more coming up, and he’s got his eyes set on a triple crown. He’s done it before, in 2019, and he’d just love another full sweep and making this his second. His role now is to remain calm under pressure, and begin planning for the next leg of the tournament. He’s not done yet!

Keep in mind that the point totals carry through for every rider into the next World Series Tournament. The upcoming second round will be at Lake Havasu, Arizona, USA.

Burbayea has said that this race was a personal challenge he wanted to put upon himself. And really, that’s just his style; he races against himself, and reaches for the standards of excellence that he expects. After the race he was grateful to his sponsors and supporters back home, and dedicated this win to the leaders and people of Kuwait.

He also thanked the Kuwait Public Authority for Sport, and Kuwait Marine Club for their support, and Kuwait Finance House, the Kuwait Center for Physiotherapy, and Red Bull.

He also gave a big shout out to the entire Kuwait Jet Ski Team, who were there and competed as well.

Mohammed Burbayea continues to give mad props to the big time riders that he saw racing growing up. That generation of talented racers and riders opened the doors for him to do what he does now. He’s been on a jet ski from a very young age, and really wants that kind of opportunity to be an option for more kids back home in Kuwait.

We’ve got other big news on the non-pro-tournament front. Burbayea, in partnership with Red Bull, announce the Pro Rider Academy! This will be Mohammed Burbayea’s jet ski school, and there they hope to train and teach the fundamentals of proper jet ski technique, rules of conduct, and more. Anyone will be able to enroll there, as long as they have an interest in the sport. Way cool. He’s always looking ahead, and thinking long-term.

You can catch Mohammed Burbayea at the next round of the Jet Ski World Series, from October 6 - 10, 2021. Don’t miss it!