Burbayea Wins Back-To-Back Jet Ski World Series!

The record-breaking Kuwaiti athlete Mohammed Burbayea has come home a champ after winning the 2021-2022 Jet Ski World Series. He shared a few words about the entire championship run, which spanned three continents over the same number of world class racing destinations.

The last time we caught up with pro jet ski racer Mohammed Burbayea, it was back last year, after he’d just come out victorious at the first leg of the Jet Ski World Series. That opening tournament was held in the picturesque town of Ostrów Warcki, Poland. That tournament was the Eurofinals, held right on a massive lake that the town surrounds.

When we spoke to him after the Eurofinals, he said his goal was to take the top podium spot in the World Series, and we rooted for him! Turns out, Muhammed Burbayea set out what he said he would do, but it was a journey that took him to America and Thailand and finally back home to Kuwait where he could give us the full score of what happened at the World Series.

Let’s talk big news: Mohammed Burbayea is completely overjoyed after winning the championship! He made it super clear that the competition during the entire tournament was fierce, so he was ecstatic to come home with the win.

Fun fact: Mohammed Burbayea was the defending champion going into the tournament. No pressure, of course. But it was insane pressure! The next tournament continued at Lake Havasu, Arizona. This was a historic event, and there Burbayea won two out of the three races. For Burbayea, it was an amazing race, and with the competition encroaching, he was pleased to take the win.

With the Jet Ski World Series Final held in Pattaya, Thailand, there was another rider who wanted the crown as well, and that was the determined Danish racer Marcus Jorgensen. There were many that were expecting Jorgensen to pull through this year, but he lagged behind Burbayea in the first two tournaments. In Thailand, he won in the overall score, but still did not have enough points to earn the World Series Championship title for his team, MJ Racing of Denmark.

The Finals in Thailand brought the pressure, and saw Burbayea still taking the World Series with his overall wins and points tally in the three tournaments. It wasn’t a victory cruise to start. He was fighting through back pains, and he just wanted to keep going until he secured the championship. Fans knew that he was dealing with some issues, and he openly said that the final tournament was the toughest starting race for him of the series run.

He had an opening loss, his low point in the tournament. But he steadied himself and came back swinging! It was a great showing for him after the first race, and he piled on the points to secure his World Series Title. I guess we can go ahead and add that to the record books!

When it came down to asking him how he remained so consistent throughout the course of the tournament, Burbayea shrugged it all off and pointed right at the good work that his team did. He said his whole team is Kuwaiti, and they really stepped it up for him, and they were with him all the way, start to finish. That’s a humble champ that is all about team effort!

He also sent out his gratitude and thanks to the Kuwait Public Sports Authority, the Kuwait Marine Sports Club, Kuwait Finance House, Power Sport Kuwait, Core Build, the M Center for rehabilitation and physiotherapy, Red Bull Kuwait, and ProRider Garage Kuwait.

We are also way looking forward to seeing Mohammed Burbayea return for the 2022-2023 Jet Ski World Series to defend his crown for a third time. We really want to see him three-peat!