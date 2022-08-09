Talking E-Football With Ahmed Al-Meghessib

Gaming
It’s no secret that Ahmed Al-Meghessib has been an influential name in the game of e-Football. The Red Bull athlete now leads the Qatari national team and has influenced the eSports scene in many ways at a young age. We checked in with Ahmed as he shares with us his thoughts on his recent growth as an athlete, and what he hopes to achieve in his next chapter.
Ahmed Al-Meghessib has been on several competitive rosters in the past. His next chapter has kicked off with the Ooredoo Thunders. There he hopes to achieve new milestones, but he claims his work ethic will always remain the same.
It’s a new step in my career. I felt I needed the change. Hopefully I made the right decision. I will always feel the same no matter who I represent. Hard work, passion and determination. Nothing will change that mindset. It’s the only way to reach the top.
Being one of the only players to represent the region and Qatar at the world stage, Ahmed knows that he must make the most of every opportunity that presents itself. Especially in a scene that has become highly competitive and very challenging.
Every year a lot of new great players get into the scene. To be honest, it definitely gets harder to stay at the top and to maintain my place. But hard work is the key to being consistent.
Representing Qatar’s eSports squad is a dream come true for Ahmed Al-Meghessib. The Qatari icon hopes to lead his country’s team to another global tournament. While trying to win other major titles.
At this stage of my career I know we can qualify again to the FIFA eNations Cup. My goal is to win a global title like that. And of course, win any major tournament that I take on
With a big influencer on Qatar’s amateur players, AAMEGHESSIB’s Back-2-Back is one of Qatar’s biggest e-Football tournaments today and many consider Ahmed to be an idol. So, we asked him to share some advice for players who would like to take their game to a professional level.
Its a risk to be fair. Not many players have the guts to sacrifice what they have, in order to focus on eSports full-time. Especially since the scene here in Qatar is not as big as other regions today. You must be willing to make sacrifices for what you want. I sacrificed a lot, gained a lot and hopefully I look to gain more over the next years.