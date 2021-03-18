Checo Ready to Challenge the Grid With RB16B
Sergio Pérez ready to take on the 2021 F1 calendar after a successful pre-season testing in Bahrain
Looks like you’ve had a pretty good pre-season testing, judging by these time sheets!
(laughs) It’s crazy that pre-season is over already, it feels like it’s just about to start! It was the shortest pre-season ever in my career, so yes we got a very limited amount of running and testing. We are improving every time we’re in the car, and we seem to be getting more comfortable. We were able to get through different set-ups, so I think now we just have to look forward to the race weekend. The conditions are going to be very different when we come back here, and it was tricky today with the wind, but all-in-all I’m pleased with my personal best.
Do you feel like you’re ready to go for Red Bull Racing Honda?
Yeah, I have no other option but to be ready. We have to make the most out of it and start step by step. We have to be patient in the beginning and (good) things will come to us.
New drivers who come in to the car might say it’s not an easy one to drive, but you have a different kind of experience under your belt, so how was it to drive the car?
Well I haven’t driven in many Red Bull Racing Honda cars before (laughs), but the first feels good, it feels pretty good. I’m certain that there is good potential in this car.
Are you excited you have a car that you can challenge the championship with?
I’m very excited! I think we’ve got a good car beneath us and the team is doing a fantastic job.And as I always say, it doesn’t matter where we start in Bahrain, it’s where we finish (at the end of the season), so let’s go ahead step-by-step and it should be a good season for us.
It’s only been a short amount of time, but what has changed for you since joining Red Bull Racing Honda?
It’s been a lot of fun. I have to say that the brand is very enjoyable to work with, the people here are chilled-out and very relaxed. On the team, the people are very professional, the engineers are top-level and the car is good. It’s a great challenge for me and I’m very pleased to be a part of the Red Bull family!
