Chirag Suri’s Top Travel Essentials For Any Cricket Tournament

When the countdown to the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup began in earnest, Chirag Suri had his suitcases packed a week before his 7,250-mile journey from Dubai to the southeastern coast of Australia.

“I was super excited,” says the Team UAE batsman, ahead of his first-ever T20 World Cup. “All my family helped me pack. It is such a huge event that I had everything in my bags ready to go. Everyone was so excited in the family.”

When it comes to packing to spend almost a month on the other side of the world, Chirag, 27, says there are essential items he would never travel without.

While his cricket kit and equipment are the first items to be folded into his bags, the family man says that, while he loves to travel and see new cities (the T20 will be his first time in Australia FYI), he always takes mementos to remind him of home.

“I'll probably never travel without a couple of things,” he says. “I do admit that I get homesick sometimes, so I definitely take some food from home. I take packed comforts – snacks, like Indian delicacies – and other nibbles. Things like that. I think that's very important for me.”

A keen reader, Chirag also makes sure to pack books when he travels. And as an avid meditator, a book he never travels without is the “Autobiography of a Yogi”.

He explains: “This is definitely a big essential for me,” adding that it is a spiritual guide that helps him with his daily meditation exercises.

Also on his travel check box is a must for many professional sportsmen.

“I can't leave home without my protein shake!,” he said. Protein shakes help optimise his muscle repair and growth and are a vital source of protein and vitamins for his rigorous daily training schedule.”

There’s no doubt he also picks up a couple of Red Bulls at the airport!

WINTER CALLING

When it comes to his clothes, Chirag said he is relaxed about his casual gear – with his travel wardrobe consisting mainly of cricket gear.

This time, however, Chirag packed more than usual, anticipating the chillier temperatures of Melbourne.

“I carried a lot more than normal as I needed warm clothes this time. I saw the weather, and made sure there was enough to keep me warm.”

As a sportsman, Chirag also likes to embrace all types of fitness, especially racquet sports including tennis and table tennis, so gym gear is must-have.

Another must is his phone charger.

Having tied the knot in March 2020, Chirag – who became the first UAE player to appear in the Indian Premier League – says his best way to unwind before or after a game is chatting with his wife.

“I am always speaking to her, and we try to make a call every day,” he says.

Otherwise, Chirag likes to keep his packing simple – and he leaves plenty of room in his cases to bring back keepsakes from his travels and presents for his family.

“I don't really have too much to pack,” he says. "I like going around when I come to these new cities. I love to see what's around and pick up a few things if I need it.”

The big question now is – when it comes to packing for his return journey, does he expect his luggage to hold a trophy?

“Ha! I think you can dream super big, and you know, it could be anything for us as a team. I just want to see us get through the second round,” he states.