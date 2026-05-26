Imagine standing on the ground, hearing jet engines roar behind you, feeling pure adrenaline kick in. And then suddenly you’re lifted into the air with nothing but a suit strapped to your body. Sounds unreal, right?

Well, jet suit flying is very real, and it’s quickly becoming one of the most mind-blowing innovations in aviation, technology, and extreme sports. What once belonged in superhero movies is now happening in real life, with pilots literally flying through the air powered by wearable jet engines.

Crash Course: Jet Suit Flying 101 © Red Bull Content Pool

So What Exactly Is a Jet Suit?

Basically, a jet suit is a wearable flying machine powered by miniature jet turbines. Instead of sitting inside an aircraft, the pilot is the aircraft.

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Most jet suits are built with a powerful back-mounted turbine pack, jet engines attached to the arms, lightweight aerospace materials, and precision throttle and control systems.

How Does It Actually Fly?

The concept is surprisingly simple, although flying the actual machine definitely isn’t. Jet turbines create massive thrust by pushing air downward at extremely high speeds. That force lifts the pilot off the ground and keeps them airborne.

Control mostly comes from body movement, arm positioning, balance, and throttle control.

Tiny movements can completely change direction, speed, and stability. In a jet suit, your body becomes the steering wheel. And yes, it looks every bit as cool as it sounds.

Crash Course: Jet Suit Flying 101 © Red Bull Content Pool

It’s Not Just Flying… It’s a Full-Body Experience

Jet suit flying demands serious focus, coordination, and confidence. Pilots train extensively to master balance and body control, fast reactions, spatial awareness, flight stability, and speed and altitude management.

The first few flights usually happen with support systems and safety teams nearby, because controlling multiple jet engines while hovering in midair is no small task.

Crash Course: Jet Suit Flying 101 © Red Bull Content Pool

Speed, Power & Adrenaline

Modern jet suits are capable of flying at speeds over 100 km/h, rapid vertical takeoffs, mid-air hovering, and agile aerial movement.

The only downside? The thrill is short-lived, as flight time is usually around 5 to 10 minutes due to fuel usage.

Crash Course: Jet Suit Flying 101 © Red Bull Content Pool

Jet suit flying is still in its early days, but the technology is evolving fast. Engineers are already working on lighter systems, smarter stabilization technology, and more efficient propulsion methods that could completely redefine personal flight. For now, jet suits remain one of the boldest and most exciting examples of what happens when technology meets imagination. Because deep down, humans have always dreamed of flying. And now? We finally can.