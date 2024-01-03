10 things you never knew about the Dakar Rally

Let us help you tighten the final screw as you prepare to take in another edition of the Dakar Rally . They’ll be calling you the ‘Brains of the Bivouac’ once you’ve stashed away these lesser-known facts about the world's toughest motorsports event.

01 The Dakar Rally is nearly the distance of an entire WRC season

The Dakar Rally is classified as a rally-raid event, which means it’s a long-distance race that takes place over several days. And at 7,891km, the Dakar is the top dog of all rally-raid events in the world. Since 2022, the Dakar has been incorporated into the five-stop World Rally-Raid Championship. Within the series the Dakar gives double points as it's a week longer than the other four rallies on the calendar.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. is a contender for success in the T3 class in 2024 © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Don't let a broken bone slow you down

Australian biker Toby Price will ride his tenth Dakar in 2024, and the two-time winner is already a legend of the rally. When you see Price racing on the dunes it’s always the same image, chin to the tin and mullet flapping behind. Price’s second Dakar victory came in 2019 and gave Red Bull KTM Factory Racing their 18th consecutive win at the famous rally. But that isn’t the most remarkable fact about this particular win. What’s even more remarkable than KTM’s never-to-be-beaten winning streak is the fact that Price rode 5,200km to victory with a broken bone!

Just weeks before the rally, hosted by Peru, Price broke the scaphoid bone in his right wrist. He considered giving up his entry to the rally, but then thought he may as well give it a shot.

Toby Price kicking up dust © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

03 The support trucks are both competitors and service vehicles

The top teams have support lorries that carry vital equipment that can be used should the top runners suffer an accident or mechanical problem. These support trucks are massive and can cover the terrain just as well as the cars, although they are significantly slower. But they also race against the other support vehicles in their own truck class.

04 An eye on the future

The Dakar's unusual characteristics make it an unrivalled laboratory for innovative technologies. The deserts of the Dakar have regularly served as a testing ground for new powertrains and safety devices. The Dakar Future programme first enabled hybrid-powered cars to make their appearance and reach the performance levels of the best teams. And new avenues are opening up for technological experiments likely to transform the rally-raid landscape. The pioneering spirit of the Dakar is at the heart of the Mission 1000 project, a new initiative to develop more sustainable fuel sources kicking off in 2024.

Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

05 The rally only started because one man got randomly lost

Thierry Sabine, a French motorbike racer, was competing on the 1977 Abidjan-Nice Rally when he lost his way. Realising that navigating the remote sand dunes of a desert posed quite a challenge, he organised the first event that left Paris in December 1978. The rally gets its name from the capital of Senegal: the original destination.

Check out an animated history of the Dakar Rally below...

3 min The animated guide to the Dakar Rally Damn Fine Media and Toby Moody bring us the animated guide to the Dakar Rally.

06 The Dakar will always be associated with the colour pink

The finish in Dakar used to be at the Lac Rose, 30km north of the Senegalese capital, which is so called because the lake is bright pink; this is caused by a unique type of algae, dunaliella salina. The lake is so striking that it can be seen from space, and the mere sight of it – after two weeks of unrelenting mental and physical punishment – has in the past caused even fully-grown bikers to spontaneously burst into tears.

07 We’re in the presence of a legend

The idiosyncratic nature of the Dakar means a fortnight spent in a fog of exhaustion featuring daily distances of 500km appears to favour experience. That would explain why veterans have come to dominate the Dakar for so long. Nobody else has managed to dominate the rally quite like 14-time winner Stéphane Peterhansel (eight victories in cars, six on bikes). Peterhansel is a couple years away from turning 60 years old, but the man they call Monsieur Dakar is showing no signs of slowing down

Another stat to highlight veterans’ advantage: on just four occasions during the past three decades has the winner of the Dakar’s car category been under 40 years old – two of those wins being claimed by Monsieur Dakar himself. The rally built on shifting sands (the finish line hasn’t been within 5,000km of Dakar, Senegal, since Steve Jobs launched the first iPhone) appears to have got itself stuck.

That’s why there’s so much intrigue around 21-year-old American racer Seth Quintero as he makes his debut in the elite car class in 2024. Will Quintero be able to land a blow on his idols in the desert?

14-time Dakar Rally winner Stéphane Peterhansel © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool 21-year-old Seth Quintero © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

08 The lightweight divisions breathed new life into the rally

Since the Dakar’s relocation to Saudi Arabia, there has been a huge uplift in competitors entering into the Lightweight Divisions of the rally such as the T3 category. T3 machines house both a driver and co-driver, and measure up to a two-thirds version of the T1 race cars driven by the likes of Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz , Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb . Competing in the T3 class is seen as the ideal way to progress from training wheels to the business end of the rally.

“The T3s are limited to a top speed of 135kph while the T1s can hit 170kph,” explains Guillaume de Mevius , who will compete in the 2024 edition of the Dakar Rally in an elite T1+ car after two attempts in the T3 division. “The bodywork strength of the T1 is also a significant upgrade, you can attack much more over rocks and jumps. You soon find the limit in a T3, but a T1 can take you anywhere.”

Guillaume de Mevius gets to grips with his new ride © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

09 The landscapes will blow your mind

After being hosted by Africa and then South America, the Dakar’s latest home is in Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern nation has stunned competitors with its desert terrain, making it the ideal Dakar host. Few things left the field of the Dakar as awestruck as Al Ula and the surrounding region when the race first landed in Saudi Arabia in January 2020. The kaleidoscopic landscapes blend the weight of history and an element of mystery in a humbling experience.

The Dakar has returned time and again to Al Ula following its first encounter with archaeological sites from the dawn of time and the Nabatean temples sprinkled around the old town. It’s from Al Ula that the Dakar will depart from in 2024.

Mohammed Balooshi navigates his way through the deserts of Al Ula © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

10 The drivers don’t have time to stop and…

Some of the drivers struggle with the notion of staying in the car for an entire day. Some stages require 12 hours of driving and, well, sometimes nature knocks on the door. Therefore some of the drivers have sacks in their race suits so that they can pass urine as they pass rivers and boulders at 170kph. It’s just one of many sacrifices made in the name of completing – and trying to win – the Dakar Rally.