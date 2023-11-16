DANIA AKEEL CONFIRMS THIRD PLACE IN FIA BAJAS WORLD CUP T3 CHAMPIONSHIP

Consistently quick times on both demanding stages through Dubai’s Al-Qudra Desert paved the way for Akeel to finish her season of FIA World Cup events in a comfortable third place in T3. The result in Dubai promoted her up the FIA T3 Championship standings to also finish the season in third place.
I am very happy. We finished in third place and that was the goal coming here to Dubai. I really enjoyed the dunes and look forward to getting back in the desert for the big one (Dakar) in January. It has been a great year and thanks to everyone who supported me throughout the 12 months. I enjoyed it very much.
Akeel teamed up with Dubai-based R-X Sport to tackle the event in a Can-Am Maverick X3 prepared by South Racing. German female co-driver Taye Perry was again recruited as her navigator.
Speaking before the start, Akeel said: “This is my second time competing in this race. I tested yesterday and it was a lot of fun.”
Action got underway on Friday evening with a two-kilometre Prologue at Dubai’s Festival City, which ran in the dark for the first time, attracting a large number of spectators. Akeel was in excellent form from the outset and a time of 2min 12.7sec slotted her into fifth overall in the T3 rankings after the first day.
Akeel added: “It was my first time driving this car at night and it was interesting. Twisty, two kilometres, so they made it quite nice with turns and two or three nice jumps.”
Saturday’s second stage through the Al-Qudra desert was split into two competitive sections of 84.33km and 84.58km. It took over three hours for the leading T3 runners to complete the grueling desert stage and Akeel climbed one position to fourth in the overall standings.
All dunes and it’s a really great race for practicing dune crossings and I really had a great time. We had a bit of a problem with the belt getting on high temperatures on the really fast flat parts. That was the only thing. I had to just monitor and slow down a bit, so I lost a few minutes. We also tried to get one competitor out of the sand, and we lost a bit of time there. But, if you are stuck in the sand, you always want somebody to help you, so it’s worth it!
The third stage also ran through the Al-Qudra Desert and featured two competitive sections of 84.90km and 83.72km before the return to Dubai’s Festival City for the finish ceremony.
With many of her rivals falling foul of the tricky terrain and retiring from the event, Akeel maintained her focus and pressed on to finish the last stage in third place. She climbed to third overall in the T3 rankings as a result.
Akeel has a multi-year title sponsorship partnership with ALJ Toyota and has received additional support from Tamer, Hertz, Toyota Motor Oil, BF Goodrich, Magrabi Hospitals and Red Bull Saudi Arabia for her challenge for honours this season.
She now switches her attention to Rally Qassim, the third round of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship, which takes place on the revised dates of November 23rd-25th.