Dania Akeel: “Dakar Rally is not just a race, it's a full experience”
Your racing journey has been diverse. What drew you to rally racing and inspired you to take on the Dakar?
I started racing motorcycles on circuits in the United Arab Emirates as a leisure activity. I used to go to the track on weekends and it was just a lot of fun. I switched to rally because I saw that Saudi Arabia hosted international events, such as the Dakar Rally, which is hugely popular there.
It looked like a very exciting sport and since I grew up riding quad bikes in the desert, rallying felt familiar. Starting from bikes on the track sets you up for speed. You become accustomed to it and get comfortable in a car, making it a nice entry point to racing.
At the time, it was 2021 and the borders were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's when I seriously started considering rallying, as travel was limited. I thought, ‘OK, what can I do in racing at this moment?’ I looked at Saudi Arabia and this was what was going on. It was a change, but everything felt very natural and like a very organic transition. Since then, it's just been so much fun.
The Dakar Rally is known for its extreme conditions. Can you share some of the biggest challenges you have faced?
In my first Dakar, many people kept telling me how tough [of a competition] it was. But when I got in the car and started driving, I wondered why they weren't emphasising how fun it actually was. After all, we love driving and spending the whole day in the car. Whatever difficulties or obstacles you think you’ll have to face, they become lessons on how to become a better driver or how to develop your character.
For example, during my first year of rally, 400km felt like a lot and I remember counting the kilometres. But today, 400km is more or less standard and I no longer have to coach myself through the distances as often, because they've become familiar.
When it comes to terrain or weather conditions, it can be tricky to go through the water in rally cars; if it's hot, you're behind a windscreen and you don't get much air. How do you maintain your focus when you feel uncomfortable physically?
You have a choice on how to face those challenges, and you can try your best to learn how to pass through them - whether you need to be a more patient driver through the water, need to be a bit more responsible in how you hydrate when it's hot, or a bit more careful with how you approach the dunes. This just forces you to develop your skills and, with that mentality, it's easier to have a good time. If you keep thinking ‘This is a difficult race', then it's easy for the fun to leave the picture.
The Dakar Rally is not just a race. It’s a full experience
What are some positive aspects or benefits of participating in the Dakar?
Drivers and riders are all coming together for a really healthy and physical purpose. They wake up early in the morning, concentrate and perform. Setting targets and goals, they execute them with discipline and commitment. They have responsibilities towards their sponsor and team-mates, and, in the face of daily challenges, they must find the maturity to overcome them. They also must communicate effectively to build a good team. It’s a really rich environment for personal growth.
Reflecting on your first Dakar Rally in 2022, what were the standout moments that you carry with you into the upcoming races?
In the first week, I was having a great time driving without focusing on results. My goal was just to finish [the race]. By the end of week one, I discovered we made it to P6 in the T3 class [lightweight vehicles category], which is good for a rookie - P6 out of 40 cars at the time, that's promising. However, during the rest day, people told me I had a chance at the podium and I started thinking about the results. This changed my mentality.
With five days left in the race, I had a choice to make: either I could just give up and finish the race - and that would have probably been a miserable experience - or I could buckle up and focus. I thought 'No, I have five days. Let me drive as best as I can and enjoy every kilometre as it's a privilege to be in this race'. Within five days we climbed back to the top 10 and finished in P8.
If you're driving a car and you're thinking about the outcome instead of what you're doing in that moment, it’s very likely you could encounter a problem - which is exactly what happened to me. That lesson will stay with me always.
In the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsports, your presence as a female driver is noteworthy. How do you view your role in inspiring women, not only in Saudi Arabia, but globally? And what message do you have for aspiring female racers?
The point about being a woman is interesting. I never thought about it when I started racing. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) regulations state that men and women compete in the same category. What they ask you for [when you want to participate] is a driver's licence, a racing licence, safety equipment, a helmet, gloves and shoes. I just focused on what the rules said and that's it. Anything that had to do with gender didn't really cross my mind.
As one of the few women in rally, last year I felt a sense of responsibility to represent women in the sport. On top of that, there was added pressure to perform well because I wanted people to think positively about women. Later, I realised that this was a mistake and was actually hindering my performance. It's not realistic; one person cannot represent all. You are an athlete who is a woman and you can only perform to the best of your ability.
My advice to aspiring female drivers is simple: if it's a passion and they’re attracted to rally, then they should stick to the rulebook - which invites them in - and go for it.
Difficulties become lessons on how to become a better driver or how to develop your character
The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is not just a sporting event; it's a cultural phenomenon. How do you think the Dakar impacts Saudi heritage and international perception, and how does that affect your approach to the race?
Being a Saudi, I'm truly grateful for the Dakar Rally taking place in Saudi Arabia, because it has allowed me to discover many parts of my country that I'd never visited before. I have been a tourist in my own home through this event, being able to see the difference in culture between the East, West, North and South - each region boasting different food, music, art, linguistic accents and ways of communicating with people. And that's just all within one country. So, if someone from Saudi is gaining a deeper insight into their own country, I can only imagine how much a foreigner must be absorbing.
It's a privilege to have access to all of these different places and to have a reason to visit them. When I drive through these towns with rally cars, locals are surprised to learn I'm Saudi. This is something new for us, especially since women have been on the road only since 2018 - let alone finding a woman in a rally car. I love telling them I'm from Saudi Arabia, from Jeddah, and usually people are very friendly and hospitable. It's quite an experience both for those people and me.
Another aspect I love about this race is how it brings people from all over the world together. I believe it's really important to stay connected with different cultures and get to know individuals from various countries. This widens your perspective on life and enriches your overall experience. The Dakar is one big moving international gathering where you meet people, exchange knowledge and learn from one another - it's truly a wonderful event. So it's really not just a race. It's a full experience.
