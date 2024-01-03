Dania Akeel: “Dakar Rally is not just a race, it's a full experience”

Dania Akeel: I started racing motorcycles on circuits in the United Arab Emirates as a leisure activity. I used to go to the track on weekends and it was just a lot of fun. I switched to rally because I saw that Saudi Arabia hosted international events, such as the Dakar Rally, which is hugely popular there.

It looked like a very exciting sport and since I grew up riding quad bikes in the desert, rallying felt familiar. Starting from bikes on the track sets you up for speed. You become accustomed to it and get comfortable in a car, making it a nice entry point to racing.

At the time, it was 2021 and the borders were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's when I seriously started considering rallying, as travel was limited. I thought, ‘OK, what can I do in racing at this moment?’ I looked at Saudi Arabia and this was what was going on. It was a change, but everything felt very natural and like a very organic transition. Since then, it's just been so much fun.