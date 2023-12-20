DANIA AKEEL ENDS 2023 SEASON WITH PODIUM FINISH AT JEDDAH RALLY TOYOTA

The performance also confirmed Akeel as runner-up in the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship’s T3 category for lightweight prototype cross-country machines after four rounds in Hail, Tabuk, Qassim and Jeddah.

We had a great last stage and learned a lot from the first day on how to manage the cap change. The stages were challenging, some very technical parts and some nice open spaces, so we had to change to test the car in different conditions. We had a minor technical issue with the car and that’s being examined in preparation for Dakar. Overall, it was a very productive weekend. Dania Akeel

The final three-day round of the national series was based out of Jeddah’s King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and ran for the second time since 2016. Dania teamed up with Wevers Sport, with whom she is tackling the 2024 Dakar Rally, and was again partnered by French co-driver Stéphane Duplé.

Twenty-six cars, six motorcycles, five quads and three trucks were flagged away from the start at the KAEC by Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) President H.R.H. Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal in the presence of Cyril Piaia, Chief Executive Officer of KAEC.

Competition began with a three-kilometre stage at the coastal village of Thuwal. Akeel was quickly into her stride and finished the opener second in T3, a mere three seconds behind first place.

The first of two longer desert sections of 246km started in Rabigh, north of Jeddah, on Friday morning. Strong winds and shifting sand delayed the start of the second section of the day’s stage when safety and medical helicopters were unable to fly on safety grounds.

Eventually action resumed and Akeel was third quickest in the tricky conditions and held a similar position in the overall rankings and maintained second in T3.

It was a nice fun stage with a lot of rocky parts, some canyons and good navigation training for Dakar. We also had some nice dunes and some really sharp ones. We had a pretty good pace for most of it. We had one slight issue and stopped for two minutes but, otherwise, it was smooth. Dania Akeel

The competitive action concluded on Saturday with the second selective section of 109km. This started at the historic agricultural governorate of Khulais in the Mecca Province, northeast of Jeddah.

Akeel delivered a stunning drive to record the third fastest time overall and consolidate her second position in the T3 rankings in both Jeddah and the final championship standings.

It was fantastic, good navigation with fast and technical sections. It had everything with sand, gravel and then green parts. We had the same problem as yesterday, but we knew how it fix it and it didn’t slow us down. Dania Akeel

Jeddah Rally Toyota 2023 was organised by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and official partner Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ) Motors. It ran under the supervision of SAMF President H.R.H. Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal.

Dania has a multi-year title sponsorship partnership with ALJ Toyota and has received additional support from Tamer, Hertz, Toyota Motor Oil, BF Goodrich, Magrabi Hospitals and Red Bull Saudi Arabia for her challenge for honours in 2023.

She now switches her attention to the gruelling Dakar Rally in January.