Dania Akeel revs up for Rallye du Maroc with Wevers Sport

Primed from a hard-earned third place finish in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas T3 category in Poland last time out, Saudi off-road star Dania Akeel has taken up the opportunity to enter this year’s Rallye du Maroc (13-18 October 2023).

The 33-year-old will drive for well-known outfit, Wevers Sport – in a Taurus T3 car – as she continues her preparations for the world-famous 2024 Dakar Rally, where she will compete with the same team and car.

The popular W2RC season-ending Rallye du Maroc is typically used as a final dress rehearsal for those entering the Dakar – and so far, the event is boasting a record number of total entrants for an event in 2023.

Akeel’s experience and undoubted talent continues to grow as she heads towards completion of her regular season campaign, where she is currently targeting a top three finish in the standings of the 2023 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas T3 category.

However, the popular middle eastern driver makes no secret of the fact that she is always looking to develop her skills with as much track time as possible. Her decision to enter the Rallye du Maroc is no exception to this, particularly when you consider that the Dakar Rally (5-19 January) is now just a few months away.

On announcing her entry into the event next week, Dania said: “I am delighted to take up the opportunity to drive the Wevers Sport car in the Rallye du Maroc. It’s a great chance to get to know the car as well as the team, especially with the Dakar Rally in mind. Every kilometre in the car is valuable, and the experience gained from this can only benefit me as I prepare for that challenge.”

She continues, “The Rallye du Maroc is a very popular event especially as it’s running up to the Dakar, and there will be some fantastic talent taking part, but I’m ready for the challenge and keen to add to my skills as much possible.”

Akeel has a multi-year title sponsorship partnership with ALJ Toyota and has received additional support from Tamer, Hertz, Toyota Motor Oil, BF Goodrich, Magrabi Hospitals and Red Bull Saudi Arabia for her challenge for honours in 2023.