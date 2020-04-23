David Pleše Thrives on Bahrain’s Environment

“As far back as I can remember, sports have always been a part of my life,” the Slovenian athlete remarked when I asked him how he even got into endurance sports in the first place. David Pleše is a superstar triathlete who has spent the last 16 years hooked on the endurance competition, but his passion for athleticism goes so far back that it looks like he was just born for it. “In school, I was playing basketball, skiing, cross-country running, tennis…” Pleše chalks up his beginnings to sibling rivalry, that he’s spent his entire childhood trying to beat his older brother in… well, anything! “Two years older than me and he made me suffer because I could never beat him,” laughed the triathlete, “but all those experiences made it easier for me to get into endurance sports later in life.”

Despite athletics being almost second nature to him as a child, sports took a backseat when Pleše stepped into adolescence and eventually law school after he graduated. It was the 2004 Summer Olympics that managed to pique his interest and push him towards life as a professional athlete. “I heard about the triathlon while watching the games, and I thought, ‘wow, that looks easy! They swim a little bit and then they run? I can do that!’” The triathlete laughed when he remembered his first triathlon, and it was definitely not easy.

“Sports have always been a part of my life” © Abdullah Minhas

His first race was Olympic distance racing, and he knew he had the bike and run in the bag, but it was the swimming portion that Pleše found extra challenging. “Water! It’s so different from running, and I trailed behind in the swimming portion, using almost any moves - freestyles, breaststroke, anything - just to make it to the end. Actually, even with the biking leg, I didn’t have a road bike, so I used a mountain bike and the pedal fell off, so at one point in the race, I was pedaling with one leg! The run was the only thing I was looking forward to because nothing could go wrong for me then [laughing]. I managed to finish the race and swore I would never do it again.”

Obviously, he could not stay away, even after that rocky start. “You end up wanting more and more! After my first time in Slovenia, I decided to take it more professionally in terms of attitude and made the decision to leave law school and put effort into getting better and better at triathlon racing.” Pleše did indeed get better and better, winning more and more races as he continued to train, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. “I was chasing the dream of being an Olympian, but my swimming was just not working out.” Keep in mind, despite his difficulty with swimming, Pleše was the 1500m national swimming champion within only four years of swim training. Still, even after dedicating his life to conquering all three legs of the race, the Olympic swimming distances were too short and were holding him back.

Olympic distance swimming was too short for Pleše © Graeme Murray

“When I found out about Ironman triathlons, where the distances were so much longer, it made a huge difference!” Turns out, Pleše needed more to endure, and the Ironman races hit the perfect spot for his swimming, running, and biking performances. The triathlete raced his first Ironman World Championship race in 2013 and has never looked back since. Within a couple of years, Bahrain kicked off the annual Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship, where Pleše competed, came in 4th overall, and found home within our beautiful kingdom. “Even though, as an athlete, you need to always be moving to find perfect conditions for training, like altitude training in Europe or the United States, Bahrain is a very good environment for seven months of the year! The summer is too hot to train here, but Europe is unsettled during wintertime, so why not stay in Bahrain where I know I can extend my career by living in an environment that’s gentle on my body?” Pleše noted that competing repeatedly in the Middle East and then Bahrain’s first Ironman race in 2015 had him just fall in love. “Everything about the environment is nice: the people are nice, and the place is peaceful. No, it doesn’t have mountains, but that’s why the winds are even stronger here. Training with headwind for more than 20 minutes at a time makes you stronger physically and mentally. So, the environment is gentler on my body, but it also makes me more resilient.”

Pleše says Bahrain is gentle on his body © Gines Diaz

How have things changed for your fitness routine now that we have to stay home more and self-isolate from others?

The athlete is used to running and swimming with friends so now he has to train individually, “but I’ve been very lucky because I can practice my swimming in the sea in this weather, and I can bike by myself. My fitness routine didn’t necessarily change but there is that larger question of – what is the next race I’m training for? I can’t control that but the one thing I can control is myself, and I love what I do, so I’ll keep doing this.” Funnily enough, Pleše remarked that he’s actually more consistent with his training now because there’s no traveling interrupting his routine. Still, there are days where he’s more motivated than others, but he still makes sure to put in the work. “There are days when I’ve planned an intense training but I just don’t feel up to it, so I still make sure to get some workout in, whether it’s a gentler training or a lower aerobics exercise, for example. I never skip, I adjust intensity and never force myself.”

As for the lack of skiing in Bahrain? Pleše is fine with it, “I’ve been in winter my whole life! I’m running away from the winter [laughing], so I don’t miss skiing.”

