December’s Most Anticipated Video Game Releases

The holiday season is right around the corner and we can’t wait to enjoy some of the hottest video game releases we’ll be seeing this December! Keep on reading to find out which 3 games WE ABSOLUTELY CANNOT WAIT FOR!

#3: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice – 6th December

Platforms: PC

Aiko’s Choice is a standalone expansion of the beloved game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, which is set in Japan. This expansion focuses on the one and only Aiko, the master of camouflage and distracting her enemies disguised as a Geisha. Though she thought she had left that life behind, little does she know, Lady Chiyo has reappeared again! The story captures us with 3 new full missions, 3 short missions, and new environments. Again, we’d like to point out that this expansion can be played without owning the previous release, but to fully immerse yourself with the vibe of the game we recommend trying out the main release (you can thank us later).

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice © IGDB.com

#2: White Shadows – 7th December

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX

Games in black and white always have a certain appeal to them, and the upcoming White Shadows is no different! We get to play as a little Ravengirl trying to escape a brutal land running amok with violence and tyranny…and our girl is at the bottom of the social food chain. This game gives us stunning visuals, distinctive art styles, exciting character backstory, great puzzles, and unique scenarios to keep the game exciting at all times.

White Shadows © IGDB.com

#1: The Gunk – 16th December

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Initially planned to be released in September, this action-adventure-driven game will instead roll out in December, and we’re sure it’s worth the wait! Played in a third-person perspective, we control the character Rani, a scavenger on an alien planet with her friend Beck.

This alien planet features various terrains like canyons, forests, to name a few, all of which are covered in alien slime called “The Gunk” which Rani can clear by using the power glove he’s equipped with. The game, of course, wouldn’t be complete without the appearance of monster aliens to fight!

This game sounds and look amazing and we can’t wait to try it out.

The Gunk © IGDB.com

This list includes the games that we’re most excited for, but let’s not forget some great gems that will also be released next month! Share this article and let us know in the comments which games you’re looking forward to the most!