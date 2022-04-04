Dig In Your Heels for Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022!

This is the big one! Don’t miss the biggest and best five-a-side football tournament in the world, as Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five hits its stride once again in 2022.

Every year, Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five has the distinct honor of surprising us. And not only with the power of excitement that the tournament brings, but also in the level of creativity the teams show us when they return to the pitch. And it is a small area that they play in, but it is just built to contain and unleash the best of football, all in a period that only lasts a mere fifteen minutes. Every match goes at full speed until it ends.

The original tournament follows all the same setup and rules you know from previous years. This means that your championship squad can consist of no more than 7 players, with 5 on the field at all times. Every goal scored against you subtracts one active player until none remain, or time runs out. In Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, every goal greatly increases the advantage and disadvantage of the teams in play, depending on what side you are on.

The Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Qualifiers are happening over several consecutive days. The start time is always the same, 8:30 PM. They will all take place at the Boulevard Field in Salmiya, on April 11, 12, and 13, 2022.

The Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Kuwait Country Finals are going to be on April 21, at a soon to be disclosed location.

Hold up, don’t skip your Kuwait sign ups right here . Head over there right now and get your team to the championship. We know that you’ve got what it takes, so don’t hesitate, just do!

And if you think that we forgot about the other big competition you know, think again! We’ve brought back the Jr’s Global Five competition! We will break it all down for you here in just a minute, so be prepared to show us your moves!

And before you say you can’t win, keep in mind that one of the 2021 Global Five team members was from right here in Kuwait.

The Jr’s Global Five is an elite team of freestyle footballers, assembled from all over the world. And yes, this could be you. The team will be chosen by Neymar Jr and his talent scouts, and entry is super easy. Here’s how you get in.

Come up with a routine no longer than 60 seconds long. This can be anything related to football, like your best play. Think about the awesome moves that people pull off in street style football if you want some pointers. We’ve also got the Red Bull Street Style Tricktionary series if you’re into it, which features the freestyle stars doing what they do best. BTW, the series is also built around the one-minute format you’ll be adhering to.

Alrighty, rules for entry. First, record your play. Second, upload it to Instagram. It’s that simple. Of course, we will need you to tag appropriately, so be sure to include #outplaythemall22, and tag us @redbullneymarjrsfive and include your country flag as well.

What you get for winning, besides being part of the only team of its kind in the universe, is the chance to meet Neymar Jr, and become part of his very own special team.

The Jr’s Global Five competition keeps running until May 31, 2022. So you’ve got plenty of time to come up with your winning routine, practice it for as long as you need, and upload your submission directly to Instagram.

The winning Kuwait country team and any Jr’s Global Five winners will take their rightful place at the World Finals in Qatar.

And if you are looking for rules and all the small print, our official website has got you covered.

