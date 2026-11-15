Amman, we're doing this again! After bringing a fresh twist to the clubbing experience, Red Bull Directions is back for another round, and this time, it's taking over the iconic ART DEPT. on Thursday, November 19, with Lebanese DJ sensation Chloe leading the charge.

DJ CHLOE BRINGS THE HEAT TO AMMAN AT RED BULL DIRECTIONS 2.0 © Dj Chloe Kteily

But remember, this isn't your usual night out: Red Bull Directions’ game-changing concept puts the power in the crowd's hands. That means no set playlists, no predictable transitions. Just the audience calling the shots and deciding where the night goes next!

How You Call the Shots

Every 30 minutes, two different music genres go head-to-head on screen. The audience votes using their LED wristbands, and the winning genre takes over the dancefloor. One crowd, two directions, and endless possibilities!

In partnership with Jordan Ahli Bank, Talabat, and Bliss 104.3, expect the music to move from house to hip-hop, techno to pop, unexpected edits to throwback anthems. The DJs bring the skills, but the crowd brings the flow. Every vote changes the vibe, every switch brings a new surprise, and no two moments are quite the same.

DJ CHLOE BRINGS THE HEAT TO AMMAN AT RED BULL DIRECTIONS 2.0 © Red Bull Content Pool

The Line-Up

Setting the tone for the night is local DJ Kareem Halaseh, warming up the dancefloor before Lebanese DJ powerhouse Chloe takes over the decks. Expect unexpected turns, genre-hopping sets, and a night that refuses to stick to one sound.

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The Venue

There's no better place for round two than ART DEPT. Known for its creative spirit, subcultures, and ever-evolving music scene, the venue is the perfect playground for an experience that challenges the usual rules of clubbing.

DJ CHLOE BRINGS THE HEAT TO AMMAN AT RED BULL DIRECTIONS 2.0 © Red Bull Content Pool

The Night Is Yours to Control

Round two is calling, and the direction is entirely up to you. Grab your tickets at www.redbull.com/DirectionsJo .