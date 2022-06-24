After a stellar participation in the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2019 that set a precedent for Arab drivers, the Red Bull Athlete will once again be one of the stars of the legendary tournament that’s taking place from Thursday 23 June until Sunday 26 June.

For the second time, Ahmad Daham will carry the flag of the Arab world at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, after his first participation in the prestigious motorsports event three years ago. He was invited back this year to compete alongside a number of elite drifters from all over the world.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a landmark event in the motorsports world and which speed lovers look forward to annually. It returns again this year, and will be held at Goodwood House in Chichester, England from June 23rd till the 26th. Among the main shows included in the festival is the Hillclimb, which sees historical race cars, Formula 1 cars, motorcycles, and other old and modern vehicles competing to reach the top of the hill in the fastest time. Usually, the number of spectators per day ranges between 100,000 and 150,000 motorsport enthusiasts.

Daham will compete in the renowned Hillclimb, in addition to the Driftkhana category. The Driftkana drift competition gives drivers the chance to unleash their cars’ full potential; in a race against the clock and on a special circuit, racers get to demonstrate their excellent car-handling skills. Daham is the only Arab drifter who was invited to participate in this event. The Jordanian champion, who currently resides in the United Arab Emirates, will be one of the main competitors in this category, keeping in mind that he’s the only driver to take home the Red Bull Car Park Drift Champion title twice.

In his initial 2019 participation, Daham’s influence and touch were a strong presence in the exciting events within the competition. He put out a stunning display of synchronous drifting, setting the track ablaze alongside four-time Dakar Rally Champion Eduard Nikolaev in his famous Kamaz truck.

Ahmad Daham © Naim Chidiac

As for his second participation in the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, Daham said: Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of, in not the, biggest automotive events in the world so not only am I excited for this year’s lineup, I’m thrilled to be a part of it and as a Red Bull Athlete, I am excited to meet my colleague from different disciplines here in the UK!

The drifting component is a daily display this year but knowing the guys taking part and myself, we’ll be sure to enjoy some friendly competition. The Drift Arena set up at Goodwood is representative of the drastic growth in interest and fans for the sport, which was officially recognized by the FIA in 2018. This year I’ll have the updated car with me, the Carbon Kevlar Lexus RC F, making its first appearance at Goodwood. I launched it in 2020 from the lowest point on earth; the Dead Sea, so you could say I’m taking it from the bottom to the top of the automotive world!

Daham had also previously competed in the distinguished Drift Masters European Championship in 2019, and became the first Arab to participate, as well as the only racer from outside the old continent in the championship that year. These competitions, called the “Champions League of European Drifting”, usually see dozens of drivers from various countries compete in stages held in different locations around Europe.

It comes as no surprise that Ahmad Daham is present among the elite drifters at an event as global as the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Jordanian driver has exceptional achievements in the motorsport world under his belt, specifically drifting competitions, which made the 35-year-old Red Bull Athlete a force to be reckoned with on the regional and international drifting circuits.

Daham started drifting in his teens, before moving up to the racing circuit. At 24 years old, his stardom rose when he won the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship in 2011. Later, Daham ascended to the drifting throne when he won the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship world finals in 2014 and 2015.

Daham's record is a hefty one, due to the plethora of important titles he’s amassed over the years. He’s finished on the podium more than 75 times, including when he was crowned "King of the Desert" after winning the annual King of Desert series in 2016. The Jordanian driver also succeeded in making it into the Guinness Book of Records, setting the world record for the longest double drift.

After spending a few years practicing the art of dual drifting in the Middle East, Daham found himself taking a big step and competing in Drift Masters Grand Prix, one of the most iconic drifting championships in the world. He also had an extraordinary participation in one of the most prominent events in the motorsport world: the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

