© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
Rally
Who can master the ultimate challenge and win the 2024 Dakar Rally?
Just reaching the finish line of the two-week Dakar Rally is classed as a victory. However, there’s an elite group of desert racers heading to Saudi Arabia with dreams of winning outright.
The 2024 Dakar Rally is set to push things to the limit among the towering dunes of Saudi Arabia. Taking on the world’s toughest race are fearless desert racers, including multiple Dakar champions as well as a new generation of challengers.
The difficulty level for the fifth edition of the Dakar hosted by Saudi Arabia has shifted up through the gears. The route ahead features 60 percent new territory as well as an all-new 48-hour stage measuring 766 kilometres. With fresh ground to cover and an innovative new format to master, the unpredictability factor of this Dakar is well and truly off the scale.
The action gets underway on January 5 as the convoy enters a race course measuring 5,000 kilometres and split into 12 stages. Only the bravest and best will reach the finish line on January 19 in Yanbu where the winners will be crowned.
01
Ultimate Class
21-year-old Seth Quintero will drive for defending Dakar champions TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in the Ultimate class (formerly T1+). The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team racer makes the step up to the elite car category after taking the T3 title of the latest FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. Alongside Quintero in the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is co-driver Dennis Zenz.
Joining Quintero in a formidable driving lineup for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing are Lucas Moraes and Giniel de Villiers. Moraes placed third as a rookie last time out and will have Armand Monleon reading the map. De Villiers remains the only African-born driver to win the Dakar thanks to his victory in 2009, fellow South African Dennis Murphy returns as his co-driver.
Driving Overdrive’s Hilux as a privateer entry at the next Dakar will be Guillaume de Mévius. The Belgian finished third in the T3 category at the last Dakar and is now set for his car class debut.
Looking to make it three wins on the spin is Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari will be behind the wheel of a Prodrive Hunter alongside co-driver Mathieu Baumel representing Nasser Racing Team. Al-Attiyah can make history in 2024 as the first driver to win the rally with four different manufacturers.
It’s plain to see that Sébastien Loeb has unfinished business at the Dakar and won’t rest until he gets his win. The nine-time WRC winner returns with Bahrain Raid Xtreme and co-driver Fabian Lurquin following two consecutive runner-up finishes.
Adding to an intriguing battle for dominance in the car division are a trio of Team Audi Sport crews with 17 Dakar titles between. Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergvist are bringing their three Audi RS Q E-Trons back to the Dakar. The bivouac will be on standby to see what improvements have been made to this innovative vehicle since we last saw it race in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.
It will be a third Dakar on four wheels for Laia Sanz as she takes control of a SRT Buggy. Sanz has finished all 13 editions of the Dakar that she has raced, including 11 a bike.
02
Bike Class
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing got back to winning ways at the 2023 Dakar Rally thanks to a perfect performance by Kevin Benavides. The manufacturer from Mattighofen had scored 18 consecutive Dakar bike race wins between 2001 and 2019, but until Benavides’s triumph, they had yet to taste victory in Saudi Arabia.
Benavides will be joined at the rally by KTM team-mate Toby Price who will ride his 10th edition of the Dakar. Price collected both of his Dakar wins to date while the race was hosted in South America and now wants to make his mark in the Middle East. Price finished as runner-up at the last Dakar, less than a minute behind Benavides after 5,000 kilometres of racing.
Joining his older brother Kevin at the Dakar will be Luciano Benavides. The newly crowned 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship winner will once again be saddling up on a Husqvarna bike.
It’s been a tough season for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders with both suffering injuries along the way. However, Sanders’s victory at Mexico’s Sonora Rally in April and Sunderland’s Dakar wins in 2017 and 2022 mean they remain more than capable of springing a surprise or two.
03
Challenger Class (T3)
Austin ‘AJ’ Jones will be looking to make it a three-peat in the Dakar’s lightweight divisions. The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFG driver returns to defend his T3 title (now named Challenger class) two years after winning the T4 race with co-driver Gustavo Gugelmin.
Finishing the 2023 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship stronger than most were Mitch Guthrie Jr. and co-driver Kellon Walch. The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFG duo won rallies in Mexico and Argentina before ending the year as runners-up to team-mate Quintero.
Driving a Taurus T3 Max in the Challenger category for Wevers Sport at the next Dakar is Saudi Arabian driver Dania Akeel. She finished 8th on her Dakar debut in 2022 and has her sights set even higher for 2024.
The three further race crews include Dakar-winning experience and world titles across the T3 and T4 categories. Don’t be surprised to see Chaleco López/Juan Pablo Latrach, Rokas Baciuška/Oriol Vidal and Cristina Gutiérrez/Pablo Moreno all hunting down big prizes when we reach the business end of the 2024 Dakar.
The Dakar’s fifth edition in Saudi Arabia will get started on January 5 before the chequered flag flies on January 19, 2024. The 5,000 kilometres of racing distance spread across 12 timed special stages departs from the thousand-year-old city of Al Ula, crossing the country in the direction of the Empty Quarter desert and finishing in Yanbu on the shores of the Red Sea.
Part of this story