Temperatures are dropping and winter is right around the corner, which means it’s time to introduce the new Red Bull Edition series flavor: Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate.

Elevate your winter with Red Bull Winter Edition: Pomegranate © Red Bull

Whether you’re planning a fun road trip, ice-skating, camping, or enjoying a barbeque with friends, Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate will give you wiiings for any adventure you set your mind to.

The limited-edition drink is also the perfect base for a refreshing mocktail, with its hearty notes of pomegranate, almonds, and warm spices. And we’ve got the right recipe for you: check out the Pomegranate Mojito here!

You can also enjoy the new Red Bull Winter Edition at Gold Coffee Lounge for a limited time!

Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate will come in a rich burgundy matte can and will be available as a 250ml can, and as a single serving or in a 4-pack, while supplies last.