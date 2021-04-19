Essential Red Bull TV in Ramadan

Getting all your adrenaline viewing fixes in one place is a highly beneficial perk. First, you know where to go, and it’s all organized nicely for you so you don’t need to think about the small details. Second, you just know it is going to be good. Third, seeing these athletes is like fast traveling from the comfort of your own home.

And we have made it easy for you and have set up a few shows and full length films that will make for good TV during the month. Hop in, hop to the next, you’re in control.

Check them out below, and we will see you for the next installment!

Hotel Uzbekistan

The title alone intrigued us, but let’s give you the nitty gritty on this skateboarding doc. This micro-trilogy brings together a couple of American, and a couple of Russians skateboarders as they journey through a country unknown to them. Their only goal is to discover Uzbekistan, and the hidden skate spots littered throughout the land.

The quartet find themselves dizzy with joy at the new world they’ve entered into.

Vladik Scholz Poses for a Portrait

Vladik Scholz (RUS), Rob Wootton (USA), Ethan Loy (USA) and Pasha Kuznetsov (RUS) are fast friends against the old-world charm of beautiful Samarkand, and beyond.

Watch it here .

Kings of the Air

Kitesurfing takes center stage in this memory-lane trip through the big events of these determined airborne athletes. Previous winners of the Red Bull Kings of The Air bring us with them to the near past on the biggest kitesurfing moments of recent years. It features the irreplaceable Jesse Richman, Aaron Hadlow, Kevin Langeree and Nic Jacobsen.

Jesse Richman at Red Bull Kings of the Air

If you’ve ever wanted to defy gravity, these fearless athletes will give you a taste of how it’s done at the professional level.

Watch it here .

Valley Uprising

Alex Honnold has constantly pushed the boundary when it comes to rock climbing. In this near dream-like film, you’ll get to be right there beside him. Shot on location at Yosemite National Park, in California. The park is considered the center of the universe for serious rock climbers, and in just the opening minutes of Valley Uprising, it’s easy to see why.

The film catalogues each generation that has given their best to make their mark in rock climbing in Yosemite and follows the infatuation that rock climbers have always had with the park.

Watch it here .

Red Bull Moto Spy

The AMA Supercross races are in our calendar, and we don’t think that it’s possible to ever get enough of the awesome thrills that each new season brings. And since we are constantly on the hunt for more bike-related TV, Moto Spy has become our go-to for when we want to scratch that behind-the-scenes itch. Learn what happens between the big race and get to know the racers you’ve been cheering on all this time.

Participant at AMA Supercross Series

With 5 seasons already released, this is a popular show that every bike enthusiast will want to be up to date on.

Watch it here .

Mystery Pack

Over the course of each crazy episode, today’s top producers are challenged with one task: take the ten random sounds found inside their mystery pack and make a banging track out of it. The only rule is they must use all the samples in their song.

Drama at Mystery Pack in Los Angeles, California

It’s the perfect bit of TV for anyone who has been curious about the creative process, and if you’re a music nerd, then all the better. It’s catnip for the audiophile.

Watch it here .

Against the Odds

The captivating film on the DotA team OG, who had to rebuild after some hard losses, and figure out how to make it as a cohesive unit. This is the kind of movie you could watch on the big screen and is both emotional and a real nail biter all the way to the closing credits.

We always knew that esports is just as riveting as any other team endeavor. This film proves it once again.