Everyday Household Stuff To Workout With

Got fitness goals? Well we are here to tell you that you can work on your fitness from the comfort of your home!

There’s a home gym and there’s using what you’ve got to make a workout happen. What we mean is you’ll be surprised to know that, in your home, there’s plenty that you can get done with just what’s lying around. Not getting to the gym (or not having finished your home gym room) shouldn’t be an excuse to skip a day. So get your workout at home, with a few items you already have. See, you’ve saved time and money already! Gotta put the time in to get something out.

And we are definitely going to get you that workout. All you have to do is substitute these household items for the real thing. And we doubt you’ll miss the gym at all.

Keep reading then start your scavenger hunt to put it all together.

Backpack: Get out that backpack that’s been collecting dust and fill it up, because that’s just become your weight training device. Just fill up your backpack with anything you like until you get the desired weight out of it and use it in one of two ways.

First, as a simple deadlift weight that you can lift from the straps. Alternatively, you can also have it double as a weighted vest. Put it on and work out with it. Be sure to pull the straps on tight and lock the belt at the vest so it stays in place.

And if you want some ideas on what to fill up your backpack with, just try some books, magazines, or even clothes. Skip weighing it with a laptop or your PlayStation 5 and you’ll be golden.

Jugs: Don’t have a kettlebell sitting around at home? Not a problem when you can substitute a just of liquid laundry detergent, or other similarly shaped containers with handles on them.

Cans: Any soup (or hummus) can is excellent and can be used as a small dumbbell. Incorporate them into your workouts as you normally would any other small weight. Just don’t drop it on your toes!

Best part: can contents be used as your post-workout meal once you’re done. Zero waste is the future.

Spare tire: We’ve all seen these being used in tire flip exercises at your nearest specialty gym, and if you’ve got a car, you’ve probably got a tire lying around. Just don’t be that dude that never returns the all-important spare to the trunk before you drive off.

Another simple option: grab a used spare from your local tire shop on the cheap. Even two.

Large bathroom towel: This one is for when you don’t have a yoga mat handy. This works well, and you can be sure that you have one around the house. How else do you dry off after a shower?

Also, a small hand towel is great for strengthening the muscles in your feet. Drop it flat on the floor and place your foot over it, then try to pinch the towel. Flatten again when it gets crumpled. Repeat several times per day with each foot.

Couch: This multi-purpose workout device isn’t just for catching up on your latest TV show marathon. Use it to lift by holding from one side, for example. Again, watch the toes. Or use it for a Bulgarian Split-Squat in place of a gym bench. What’s that, you say? With your back to the couch and your foot on the cushion, come down as you would a normal squat, and back up to starting position. Repeat.

Couches can be used when you don’t have a gym bench to do elevated exercises (like an incline push-up, for example). Do not use a couch to bench press. Stick to bodyweight exercises that use alternate moves with a raised surface. Always be safe.

Basketball: Sub this for when you require a medicine ball. Basketballs are great because of their size, but if you must you can use a football . Being practical will get you where you need to go.