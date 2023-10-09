Exciting Games That Came Into Play in 2023

Now that the third quarter of the year is over, we compiled a list of some of the biggest video game releases of 2023 (so far)! Read through and let us know if you think we missed some.

Street Fighter 6: The new edition of Street Fighter was one of the most anticipated video games of the year! It paved a new risky way for the game to branch out from its arcade roots, by introducing new character customization and world tour. These new additions made quite the impact across gamers, turning it one of the biggest 2023 releases, raking in big numbers in sales.

Street Fighter 6 © www.igdb.com

Resident Evil 4: The number one horror game came back with a whole new set of graphics and amazing controls! While we were used to simple tactics in the 90s version of the game, the new edition introduced new ways to slay zombies, solve puzzles, and fight off every crazy jump scare. It’s no surprise that this franchise is always the top-performing horror game of all time!

Resident Evil 4 © www.igdb.com

Hogwarts Legacy: The world was waiting with bated breath for this game’s release and it did not disappoint! An open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s, long before the story of the Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter. This action-fueled game is full of puzzles, quests, and fun spells! If you’re anything like us, then you’d definitely be bewitched by the magical realm of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy © www.igdb.com

Atomic Heart: The FPS game promised an amazing storyline and cool graphics, and it lived up to its hype. Atomic Heart takes us back to the 1950s in an alternate reality of history, where robotics and advanced technology were developed during World War II.

Atomic Heart © www.igdb.com

Forspoken: A game that came out earlier this year, Forspoken centers around a New York teenager with magical abilities and parkour skills who winds up in the magical world of “Athia”.

Forspoken © www.igdb.com

And with that, we end our list of the top 5 game choices of 2023! Have you played any of them? If yes, follow us on Instagram and drop us a DM telling us which one was your favorite!