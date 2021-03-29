Anyone else ready for a Formula One season like no other? Yep, same
More races in more places than ever, star rookies with pace and pedigree and a pair of Bulls on the charge? Here's why we're psyched for F1 this season.
After the latest-finishing Formula One season in history last year, we're about to embark on the longest campaign ever off the shortest build-up of all time, with just three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain last week preceding the first race of 2021 at the same Sakhir Circuit on March 28.
Here are ten reasons to be excited for the upcoming season.
1. Max Verstappen’s momentum
Max Verstappen winning for Red Bull Racing is nothing new, but it was the manner of his victory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last December that raised hopes that 2021 may give Mercedes a challenge at the front, which they've not had for most of the past seven years. Verstappen took pole position on merit and held Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at arm's length at Yas Marina last year, and that – allied to Red Bull Racing's promising pre-season testing pace and that 2021 brings minimal upgrades to the cars as F1 readies itself for a rule reset in 2022 – could spark a more competitive fight.
2. More races than ever
With 23 races starting in Bahrain next weekend and finishing all of 800km away in Abu Dhabi on December 12, this season will test the teams and drivers to their limits as the longest in F1's 71-year history. But there's an additional twist in the 2021 tale. The biggest curveball may be the three sprint races scheduled for Canada, Italy and Brazil, where drivers will qualify on Friday for a 100km sprint race on Saturday, which will then set the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix proper. What tactics will teams employ? Will points be awarded for the Saturday races that are one-third the distance of a typical Grand Prix? Will the innovation spark fan interest while not alienating the die-hards? It's too early to know those answers, but we're excited to find out.
3. The Dutch Grand Prix is back
Max Verstappen and Alex Albon's Dutch road trip
Max Verstappen will take victories whenever he can get them, but don't think for a moment that spraying victory champagne on September 5 – the date of the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years at Zandvoort – isn't very high on his priority list for 2021. Given the enthusiasm for all things Verstappen in Holland, expect the seaside circuit to be awash with orange come round 13.
First laps on the remade 2020 Zandvoort circuit
4. Sergio Perez’s second act
Verstappen's new team-mate Sergio Pérez will draw plenty of eyeballs this season, not least because of his career-best finish to last year when his F1 tenure looked cooked after he was squeezed out at Racing Point. The veteran Mexican won the penultimate race of 2020 in Bahrain and finished a hugely meritorious fourth in the standings; while he had a taste of life at a top team in McLaren in 2013 that didn’t live up to expectations, the Pérez of 2021 is a vastly superior steerer. F1's most dependable driver now gets to show he can be one of its fastest.
Behind The Charge: On Track With Checo
5. Yuki Tsunoda’s seismic impact
Yuki Tsunoda's rise to the sharp end of Formula 2 last year was quite the story, but it was the way the swashbuckling Japanese star asserted himself that has everyone so intrigued as to how he'll fare as a rookie at Scuderia AlphaTauri. Let's hope the calendar stays intact so we can have a Japanese driver in a Honda-powered car at Suzuka come October.
6. Lewis Hamilton chasing history
After signing a one-year contract extension with Mercedes, this season could be the one where the 36-year-old Briton wins a record eighth world title and cracks 100 wins, taking the sport to a statistical summit few thought possible. Both team and driver have given little away as to their plans post-2021, meaning there'll be as much discussion over Hamilton's future as what he does in the present.
7. Familiar faces in new places
Just three teams – Mercedes, Williams and Alfa Romeo – have kept the same drivers year-on-year, but there's no shortage of names we know in new overalls. Along with Pérez's move, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) all have new addresses for 2021.
8. Green and blue give F1 a new hue
What the 2021 grid loses in brightness, it gains in pedigree; the pink livery of Racing Point has given way to the British racing green of Aston Martin, while the yellow Renaults of seasons past are now running in the French national colours and rebranded as Alpine, who welcome the return of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to their ranks.
9. Addition despite omission
F1's curtailed calendar of 2020 did have a silver lining, as the sport went back to tracks from its past such as Imola and Istanbul Park, and broke new ground in Portimão and Mugello. Portimão and Imola have retained their places on the calendar for 2021; sadly, there wasn't room for another run through the rollicking Tuscan hills of Mugello, but two out of three ain't bad …
10. The name game
While expectations will be tempered for Mick Schumacher at a Haas team very much focused on the 2022 regulatory reset, having the reigning F2 champion on the grid 30 years after his famous father debuted in 1991 is a good thing for now, and potentially a great one for the future.
