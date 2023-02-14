Fashion Hub in Jeddah: The Meeting-House of Fashion, Sports, Music and Art!

The Kingdom is being treated to one amazing event after the other, giving Saudis, especially young people, the opportunity to be introduced to new things and participate in unique and delightful activities. The Fashion Hub by Wayshion event, which will be held in Al Muhammadiyah, Jeddah from February 15 to 21, will undoubtedly be no different, attracting the attention of a wide audience with its various activities, shows, and parties that include fashion, music, art, and sports!

The activities, which will extend over seven days, include competitions in streetball, boxing, and skateboarding, as well as fashion shows that highlight contemporary young fashion and what is known as street wear, in addition to art exhibitions. There will also be several sections that visitors can make their way to amid a jovial atmosphere to eat and enjoy their time.

In its first edition, the event brings together all these elements in the hopes of becoming one of the most anticipated events in the region. While the activities in Fashion Hub are diverse, the common denominator between them is modern youth fashion or street fashion. Streetball, or street basketball, is more than just a game, as it embodies a culture that attracts creative minds from the world of fashion, because of its association with a variety of brands and clothing styles.

The same applies to the skateboarding event, held under the title "Skate of Art". Skateboards and sports shoes will be transformed into unique masterpieces of numerous shapes and colors. As for boxing, although it’s a combat sport, it has also been linked to fashion through the boxers' costumes, which can reflect their lifestyle and self-confidence.

Fashion Hub will allow Saudi designers from the world of fashion, beauty, perfumes, and jewelry to showcase their newest creations. The highly publicized event will also host more than 100 up-and-coming and established designers who will present the latest fashion innovations. The "Contemporary Fashion Show" will be held in the streetball section of the fashion forum.

More than 35 DJs participating in the event will make sure the atmosphere is absolutely pumping all through the event, which will make for a pioneering and innovative experience for the Saudi community and its visitors. There will also be live radio broadcasts and recorded radio shows throughout the festival, covering current and future cultural, social, and environmental issues.

Saudi Arabia's latest fashion and lifestyle experience awaits you!

Wayshion is the latest fashion and lifestyle experience in Saudi Arabia, which is witnessing a revolution in terms of organizing major local and international activities and events, whether cultural, artistic, musical, sports, or other.