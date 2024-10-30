The Favorite Four Horror Video Games

Spooky season is upon us, and we’re embracing it with a roundup of the most bone-chilling video games, making sure you get the best horror experience this Halloween!

These titles’ rankings are according to the general public’s IMDB reviews.

Kicking off our list is a very famous franchise:

#4 Silent Hill 2:

The story of this famous horror video game follows James Sunderland, who receives a mysterious letter from his deceased wife, Mary, beckoning him to return to the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill. The remake updates the graphics and gameplay mechanics while retaining the original's psychological horror elements and storytelling. Players navigate a haunting atmosphere filled with disturbing creatures and puzzles, exploring themes of grief, guilt, and redemption. The remake aims to both honor the original and introduce the chilling narrative to a new generation of players.

IMDB Score: 9.4/10

#3 Bloodborne: The Old Hunters:

This is an expansion of the 2015 action RPG "Bloodborne," developed by FromSoftware. Released in 2015, it delves deeper into the game's dark and gothic universe, focusing on the tragic fate of the Healing Church's hunters. Players take on the role of the Hunter, exploring new locations, battling powerful enemies, and uncovering lore surrounding the Old Hunters—former hunters who became trapped in the nightmare. The expansion introduces new weapons, abilities, and challenging bosses, enhancing the core gameplay experience. With its atmospheric storytelling and intense combat, "The Old Hunters" further enriches the haunting world of "Bloodborne."

IMDBScore: 9.5/10

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:

Released in 2015 by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3 is an action RPG set in a vast, open world inspired by Slavic mythology. Players control Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter searching for his adopted daughter, Ciri, who is pursued by the ominous Wild Hunt. The game features rich storytelling, deep character development, and complex moral choices that affect the world and its inhabitants. With engaging quests, a dynamic combat system, and stunning visuals, "The Witcher 3" received widespread acclaim, winning numerous Game of the Year awards and solidifying its place as one of the greatest video games of all time.

IMDB score: 9.6/10

#1 The Last of Us:

The Last of Us, released in 2013 by Naughty Dog, is an action-adventure survival horror game set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection that transforms humans into hostile creatures. Players control Joel, a hardened survivor tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie across a devastated United States. The journey explores themes of loss, hope, and the bonds between characters as they navigate dangers from infected and hostile survivors alike. The game is acclaimed for its emotional storytelling, character development, and stunning visuals, receiving multiple Game of the Year awards and significantly impacting the gaming industry.

IMDB Score: 9.7/10

Do you agree with the votes fellow gamers have cast? If not, let us know which video game deserved to be on the list ranked at the top and which game terrified you the most!