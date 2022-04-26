“It was an amazing feeling to win the gold, I still get goosebumps when I think about that feeling, but I can’t help but be a little bit disappointed too.” Fazeel unexpectedly, was not fully happy with his performance at the Ras Al Khaimah 5k Half-marathon, from which he won first place, completing the run in 16 minutes and 32 seconds. “I could have gone faster, that’s why.”

This pursuit of speed has defined Fazeel for his entire running career. He holds the Maldives’ National Record for fastest 5k run, at 15 minutes and 47 seconds. Having broken over 9 National Records in middle-distance running, Fazeel’s goal is to win a gold medal in another International Track; one where he breaks his current record.

Speaking more on his dreams, Fazeel discussed his passion of mentoring young runners and taking the time to give back to the community. Being both a Brand Ambassador for the Special Olympics and a member of the Maldives Military means that his life revolves quite a lot around making the lives of the community better. “I’m passionate about mentoring programmes and charity runs,” he muses.

He went on to talk about charity runs as the perfect way to get into the sport for young and upcoming runners, citing the upcoming Wings for Life World Run (WFLWR) happening on May 8th 2022, as a perfect event to get started.

“Anyone over the age of 18 can participate in WFLWR - it's a great platform to meet other people, such as runners and other athletes in different sports, and on top of that it’s an opportunity to do something good.”

Fazeel’s Tips to Make Your Feet Fly. © Red Bull Content Pool

Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation. Since 2004, Wings for Life has funded research projects and clinical studies around the globe, and the charity organization has raised over 33.3 billion dollars for the cause. The Wings for Life World Run is a global charity race held in May every year with the motto to run for those who can’t. 100% of the entry fees for the race goes to Wings for Life to help to find a cure for spinal cord injury. It is a unique run as thousands of people from all over the world take part at exactly the same time.

The organized App Run in the Maldives is happening at Hulhumale’ Central Park on May 8th, 2022 at 4:00 PM. You start the run at the same time as everyone else all over the world and you will be chased by a Virtual Catcher Car. Your App will keep you updated by telling you how far ahead you are and telling you when you are eventually caught.

“Of course I plan to keep running even after the 30 minute head-start is over, because I’m unstoppable,” Fazeel added with a laugh. “You don’t have to be a professional runner to participate. If you can’t or don't like to run, then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl. Be active for change. Be a part of the change you want in the world, as they say.”

His dream of seeing Maldivian athletes easily run 15k to 30k runs in under 30 minutes is something that Fazeel is willing to work for, and has plenty of advice for others who want to follow his lead.

“As a new athlete in the Maldives, I would say slowly start building yourself up. Don’t immediately train like a professional athlete; rather, create reachable targets. Meet and speak to others from the running community and watch videos, drills, and motivational speeches. Once you get into the lifestyle of an athlete and surround yourself with these, the rest becomes more organic.”

Fazeel also gave advice on an easy-to-follow training routine for anyone who wants to participate in the Wings for Life World Run.

“You don’t need to do much, just set aside half an hour. Some strength training, combined with track training; including speed and endurance is enough. Do some easy runs, and then some fartlek training until you get into your own system. Consider doing some core exercises as well because a strong core will make the entire run easier.”

Prepare the best you can, soothe your nerves, and concentrate on what you want to achieve. You’ll find your feet flying. Hussein Fazeel