Red Bull Soapbox race is coming back to Jordan for the 3rd time! Buckle up, because 2023’s edition is going to be bigger and better than ever! In the meantime, read along to discover 5 facts you didn’t know about this crazy race.

Before proceeding, if you haven’t signed up, make sure to visit www.redbull.com/soapboxjor. The deadline for signing up is the 10th of May.

1- It’s a global race: Red Bull Soapbox race is a race that takes place in so many countries around the world! The first ever Red Bull Soapbox race was held in 2000 in Belgium and ever since, it has spread across the world, making its way to Jordan for the 3rd time in 2023!

5 Things to Know about the Red Bull Soapbox Race! © Farras Oran

2- More than 200 races around the world: ever since 2000, Red Bull Soapbox was held more than 200 times around the world, in countries like the USA, Austria, Germany, UK, Jordan, and more.

3- What does “soapbox” mean? The word came about when tires were combined with a soap carton box to create a vehicle. How smart is that?

4- World champ participation: F1 world champion Sebastian Vittal has participated in one of the Red Bull Soapbox races as Supermario!

5 Things to Know about the Red Bull Soapbox Race! © Red Bull Content Pool

5- No engine allowed! That’s right, Soapbox vehicles are only allowed to have a steering wheel and brakes, but no engine pedals are allowed; their speed can go up to 100 km/h driving over the cliff, so the vehicles are pretty fast without an engine in sight!

5 Things to Know about the Red Bull Soapbox Race! © Farras Oran

To register and sign up, head to www.redbull.com/soapboxjor