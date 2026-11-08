Whether you're playing casually with friends or competing for a spot in the next tournament, becoming better at EA SPORTS FC goes beyond just knowing how to score goals. It’s about mastering the controls and understanding your opponent's moves, so a few smart adjustments can make a world of difference.

The good news? You don't need to be a pro to start playing like one! Here are some tips and tricks to hone your skills, take control of every match, and give your opponents a run for their money.

5 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your EA SPORTS FC 27 Skills © Red Bull Content Pool

1- Master the Art of Defending

Gone are the days of relying entirely on AI defenders. In EA SPORTS FC 27, manual defending is now more important than ever. Learn to switch between players, position your defenders carefully, and time your tackles instead of rushing towards the opponent. Staying patient can be the difference between winning possession and leaving your defence wide open.

2- Don't Rush Your Passes

You don't have to play every ball forward. Sometimes, keeping possession and waiting for the right opening is the smartest move. Use short passes to build up your attack, switch the play when necessary, and look for gaps in your opponent's formation. Remember: a good pass can be more dangerous than a risky shot.

3- Get Smart (with Your Shooting)

Learn when to use finesse shots, low-driven finishes, or regular shots depending on your position and angle, because not every opportunity needs to end with a power shot. Most importantly, avoid shooting just because you see an opening; take an extra second to get into a better position.

5 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your EA SPORTS FC 27 Skills © Red Bull Content Pool

4- Make Dribbling Work for You

Skill moves look impressive, but knowing when to use them is what makes your gameplay a standout. Practice ball control, quick turns, and changes of direction to get past defenders. Don't overcomplicate things with unnecessary tricks; sometimes, a simple change of pace is all you need to create space!

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5- Find a Formation that Suits Your Style

There is no one-size-fits-all formation. You can prefer attacking football, controlling possession, or hitting opponents on the counter, so experiment with different formations and player roles until you find what works best. Build your tactics around your strengths rather than copying every popular setup.

5 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your EA SPORTS FC 27 Skills © Red Bull Content Pool

Ready to Take Your Game to the Next Level?

Master the basics, experiment with your playstyle, and keep challenging yourself; it doesn’t matter if you’re a casual player or an aspiring champion, because improving your EA SPORTS FC skills could put you on the road to the big stage!

For now, it’s time to gear up for Jordan’s National Finals of Red Bull Wings Cup, held in partnership with Jordan Esports Federation, JEG Esports, Jordan Ahli Bank, and Umniah by Beyon. Join us at the ARC, King Hussein Business Park starting at 5PM to watch who from our top finalists will get the chance to go to the world finals in Miami in January of next year!