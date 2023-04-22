We sat down with Jordanian professional basketball athlete Lilyana Abu Jbarah, aka “Lily”, to chit chat a little bit about basketball and have her spill some of her trade secrets and learn how to excel as athletes in the game! So, what can take you to the next level and set you aside from others in this sport?

Five Tips to Improve Your Basketball Skills © Murad Abaza

Tip #1 Work on your individual skill set because team practices will never be enough:

This means you will have to practice solo, as sometimes getting the whole team together to practice all the time might not be suitable or work for everyone every time.

Tip #2 Work on your body, head to the gym:

It’s crucial to work on building a stronger and more athletic body by going to the gym and maintaining a high level of fitness, as it builds up your stamina for future games and prevents body injuries, ensuring a longer basketball career.

Tip #3 Watch and analyze the game to improve your basketball IQ:

It’s not always about physical practice. Sometimes attending games, watching videos of great gameplay, and even playing basketball-related video games can greatly improve your basketball IQ and ability to strategize your moves in your next actual game.

Tip #4 Set small goals and go after them with full force:

No matter how small, every goal you aim for and work towards adds up and gives you a confidence boost once you achieve it. Baby steps are your way forward and in no time you’ll be playing beyond your expectations!

Tip #5 Always hydrate very well before game and on game day:

This tip goes beyond gameplay; it’s always crucial to stay hydrated throughout the day, and before, during, and after every game!

Now you’re all set to dribble off into a better basketball career!

To know more about Lily, watch her interview HERE .