With the end of the fall semester and students hanging up their book bags for the break, there can be so much on your mind to do and so little time! We’re here to help you find some activities you might enjoy that will fill up that downtime and still make sure you’re soaking it up in the best way possible!

1- Try a new hobby

Is there any activity you’ve always wanted to try but never had time for? One example that comes to mind is gaming. Maybe you can take up that as a hobby and start diving into some of the extremely exciting video game titles that are being released this year!

2- Work on your body

Fitness is important, and this break could be just what you need to work out, eat right, and focus more on your physical wellbeing; remember a healthy mind comes from a healthy body!

5 Ways to Spend Your Semester Break © Red Bull Content Pool

3- Volunteer work

Volunteering your time for a good cause is fulfilling and helping others can be rewarding. You can choose to work at an animal shelter, or help out at a home for the elderly, which will definitely be worth your time.

4- Visit friends and family

Socializing is a crucial part of any vacation. Catch up with old friends and keep in touch with your current ones to make it a quality vacation.

5- Learn a new skill

Of course, there are so many things that come to mind: you could try your hand at a photography course, pick up a new language, or maybe learn a new sport like football or basketball. Whatever you decide, it’ll help you grow and fill your free time with a new and exciting skill.

It’s important to use your off time from university in a variety of ways to help you grow as a person and keep you motivated and interested. Of course, you don’t have to do these all at once, it can be as easy as choosing one or a couple of these points to have fun with. And, if you’ve got your own plans and ideas on what you’ll be doing this semester break, we would love to hear them!