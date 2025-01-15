The Qatar-UAE Super Cup is back, bigger and better than ever! With four distinct competitions that are set to ignite the passion of football fans from January 16 to 19, the event will bring together 8 elite teams to compete in intense matches across the Challenge Shield, Super Cup, Super Shield, and Challenge Cup categories.

Football Fans Gear Up for the Qatar-UAE Super Cup © Red Bull

The Match Highlights

On Thursday, January 16, the opening match will kick off in Doha, pitting Al Rayyan, runner-up in the Ooredoo Stars League, against Shabab Al Ahli, the ADNOC Professional League runner-up. Among the latter’s lineup is Red Bull Athlete and UAE national team player Yahya Al Ghassani, ready to dazzle with his incredible skills.

On Friday, January 17, in Dubai, Qatar SC, the Amir Cup runner-up, will go head-to-head with Al Nasr, the UAE President’s Cup runner-up.

Reigning Ooredoo Stars League champions Al Sadd will take on Al Wasl, winners of the ADNOC Professional League on January 18 in Doha.

The grand finale is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 19th, with Al Wakrah, the Qatar Cup champions battling it out with Al Wahda, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup champions.

Show-Stopping Performances

Along with the main tournament, Red Bull Athletes will host halftime shows and interactive activities in specially designated zones. Football freestyle legend Sean Garnier will dazzle audiences with his jaw-dropping tricks, along with a special twist of a bullseat that will be stationed right on the pitch, allowing special creators to report on the games from the heart of the excitement.

Get ready for a competition like no other, one that promises a thrilling celebration of football excellence from two great Arab nations!

Spotlight on Yahya Al Ghassani

Yahya Al Ghassani is a professional footballer from Sharjah, UAE, currently playing as a winger for UAE Pro League club, Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai. He rose through the youth ranks at Dubai’s Al Ahli before signing his first professional contract with Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda in 2018 to participate in the UAE Pro League.

After a series of promising displays, in 2021 Al Ghassani transferred to Dubai club Shabab Al Ahli, where he continued to shine. Recognised as one of the brightest young talents in the UAE, Al Ghassani is set to star for club and country for many years to come.