For the Second Time in A Row, Gold for Al-Dossary
© Cedric Ghoussoub
Musaed Al Dossary leads Al-Ittihad to win the Saudi Electronic League title
Musaed Al Dossary - World Champion for the Year 2018 - led Al-Ittihad Club to win the Prince Mohammed bin Salman e-League title "FIFA 21" in its second edition, after defeating Al-Itifaq player Yasser Al-Otaibi in the final match 7-1.
Al-Ittihad reached the final match after its overwhelming victory over Abha with a score of 8-3 in the semi-finals of the tournament, while Al-Ettifaq qualified after defeating Al-Raed with a total of 7-6 games. Al-Dossary defeated the player Yasser Al-Otaibi in the final with a score of seven goals to one, to win "Al Ittihad" club, the precious cup. It is worth noting that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cup, organized by the Saudi Federation for Electronic Sports, includes the 16 football clubs in the Professional League.
Musaed Al Dossary and his runner-up, Yasser Al-Otaibi, also guaranteed participation in the West Asian region competition, and qualified for the World Cup for e-sports.
On his part, Musaed expressed his happiness at leading Al-Ittihad to win the e-league title, as he wrote through his account on Twitter:
Winning means a lot to me, especially since the league is under the name of our Crown Prince. We have been training strongly and intensively for the past two weeks, and thank God, the cup was ours.
Al Dossary is one of the brightest names in FIFA not only locally, but also internationally. And now, here he is to assert his dominance and win the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cyber Cup in FIFA 21. Al-Dossary has a rich history of accomplishments, starting with crowning the FUT Champions Cup Manchester in April 2018, then becoming the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 champion only four months later. It is noteworthy that Al Dossary was the FIFA World Cup champion on Xbox One in 2019 as well.