For the Second Time in A Row, Gold for Al-Dossary

Al-Ittihad reached the final match after its overwhelming victory over Abha with a score of 8-3 in the semi-finals of the tournament, while Al-Ettifaq qualified after defeating Al-Raed with a total of 7-6 games. Al-Dossary defeated the player Yasser Al-Otaibi in the final with a score of seven goals to one, to win "Al Ittihad" club, the precious cup. It is worth noting that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cup, organized by the Saudi Federation for Electronic Sports, includes the 16 football clubs in the Professional League.

Winning means a lot to me, especially since the league is under the name of our Crown Prince. We have been training strongly and intensively for the past two weeks, and thank God, the cup was ours.

